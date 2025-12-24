Appetito Shares the Feast of Seven Fishes on Good Day New York

One might think, after seeing Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto on Good Day New York this week, that he spent all night preparing a Feast of Seven Fishes for his friend and iconic morning news host Rosanna Scotto .

One might also think that our affable EIC doesn’t know how to count, as the number of fish on display far exceeded the traditional “seven” touted in the promotion.

However, both impressions would be incorrect.

Andrew did not spend all night making the traditional Christmas Eve meal enjoyed by Italian Americans. Instead, he called upon Chef Thomas Joseph Perone of Brooklyn Roots to do the heavy lifting in the kitchen, which he did with extraordinary results and abundance (hence the far >7 tally of fishes).

Even the demo Andrew did of Mussels Marina was cribbed from this recipe from Appetito contributor Danielle Caminiti .

The primary objective of Andrew on Good Day New York was to educate the audience on the traditional holiday and to encourage all to not only embrace this Xmas Eve menu but the entire Italian lifestyle year-round with regard to cuisine.

Andrew recently appeared on the BBC to discuss UNESCO’s formal recognition of Italian cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The topic on the BBC, and the general reason for this unique recognition, aligns with a primary mission of Appetito: to persuade people from all backgrounds to come to our Italian table to enjoy the cuisine and each other’s company. The benefits are profound in myriad ways with regard to quality of life. Best part: All are welcome!

This very spirit was on display during Andrew’s joyous visit to Good Day New York, from the backstage prep, to the segment on set, to the feast afterward enjoyed by many staffers at Good Day New York and Fox5 employees on all floors of the building.

Watch the full segment below. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!