Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

UNESCO Backs Up Nonna on Italian Food

UNESCO made an announcement that confirms a truth Italians have known forever.

10:00 AM EST on December 11, 2025

Creamy bucatini cacio e pepe topped with pecorino and parsley

“Nonna Approved” Cacio e Pepe, proof that pasta solves everything – a truth now honored by UNESCO. Photo courtesy of Italian Street Kitchen

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Italy has always touted its food as the best, and now UNESCO has agreed. “Today we celebrate a historic milestone: Italian cuisine has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” shared Erica Di Giovancarlo, Trade Commissioner and Executive Director for the USA of the Italian Trade Agency.

Rather than spotlighting a single dish, UNESCO recognized the full picture of how Italians cook and gather. “This honor pays tribute to our traditions and the passion we have long brought to the table,” Di Giovancarlo noted.

UNESCO described these practices as cultural knowledge worth safeguarding. The new designation, as Di Giovancarlo stated, “is a recognition that highlights Italian cuisine as a profound expression of our nation’s identity and culture that is cherished and celebrated across the globe.”

How UNESCO Chooses New Intangible Heritage

Each year UNESCO considers nominations from around the world for its intangible cultural heritage list. Countries submit applications that outline the history of a tradition and the community that practices it. A nomination must show that the tradition is living and widely shared.

Italy’s submission focused on the deep roots of regional cooking, the role of agriculture, and the social importance of eating together. Di Giovancarlo emphasized that “It honors the richness of our regions, the dedication of our producers and chefs, and the generations who have preserved and passed down recipes, techniques, and values.”

An independent evaluation body studies the evidence, reviews expert statements, and confirms community support. UNESCO then votes at its annual session, and only a select group of traditions are chosen.

What This Means for Tourism

The news spread quickly across global media. Condé Nast Traveler noted the announcement on Instagram within hours, one of many outlets highlighting the cultural weight of the decision.

UNESCO recognition often brings new attention to the culture it honors. Italy is sure to see a rise in travelers seeking regional food experiences, especially in smaller towns and rural areas known for local festivals, markets, and wineries. 

For Italy, the listing is also a boost for small producers, family restaurants, and the communities that sustain local food traditions. Di Giovancarlo noted that “This milestone strengthens the Italian Trade Agency’s commitment to promoting and protecting authentic Italian cuisine in New York and beyond.”

Italy already holds several culinary honors, including Neapolitan pizza making and the Mediterranean diet, but this new designation stands apart. It acknowledges the entire national cuisine and the everyday habits that sustain it.

Enjoyed this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Featured in Italy Magazine, The Local IT, la Repubblica, and We the Italians, Sarah enjoys covering everything from cultural identity to the evolving Italian-American food experience. A California girl at heart, when she’s not crafting stories, she’s chasing down the best food and drink on her travels and sharing them at @forkBOUNDfoodies. Check out some of Sarah's stories here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Season’s Drinkings Gift Guide: Italian-Style!

The Italian drinks that turn any holiday moment into a celebration.

December 11, 2025
Features

Appetito’s Collection of Seasonal Sips, Sweets, and Stories

Seasonal Italian recipes, cocktails, stories, and inspirations from the Appetito archives.

December 10, 2025
News

La Gelateria di Eataly by Patrizia Pasqualetti Opens in NYC Flatiron

Patrizia Pasqualetti brings new hands-on gelato classes to NYC's Flatiron.

December 9, 2025
Features

A Sunday Dinner Gift Guide for Italian Food Lovers

From pantry treasures to indulgent treats, these Italian picks celebrate the magic of Sunday dinner.

December 9, 2025
News

Ops Expands Its Collaborative Pizza Series for Winter

The East Village pizzeria extends its popular collaboration series with new winter dates and two standout guest restaurants.

December 8, 2025
See all posts