Ezio’s: A New Steakhouse From The Team Behind Roberta’s

Miami Beach has a personality of its own, but not just one. Somehow, this city can juggle multiple personalities to suit nearly any mood. The beachfront neighborhoods of the northern end of the beach fill your heart with a sense of comfort. Within these serene parts of town, you’ll find your hidden gems adored by locals and visitors alike.

The modern residence tower, 72 Park, is now glowing with a new accessory that is sure to be one of those gems. As I head towards the end of the street, a glimpse of striped umbrellas lead me to the door. Greeted with smiles and a cozy atmosphere, I knew it would be easy to enjoy this intimate dining experience. The dark colors felt like a warm hug, the beautiful bar backdrop felt like a party and a sneak peak of the kitchen felt like a treat. I couldn’t wait to open up the menu next.

A focused menu with room to explore

Housemade pappardelle with braised veal, finished with Parmigiano Reggiano.

When I see a small menu that gets to the point, I’m ready for it. It signals confidence and intention. While Ezio’s specializes in the steak part of its menu, it takes you on a short journey to get there. As my eyes scan the surrounding tables, I notice everyone had food journeys of their own for the night. Some were there to simply enjoy homemade pasta followed by a sweet treat, while others paired their favorite wine with the raw bar or exquisite cuts of meat. After the clink of our crafted cocktails, I decided to dip my toes into each experience.

Warm focaccia made with Roberta’s 18-year-old sourdough starter, served with housemade stracciatella and cultured butter.

Our first stop was with the Seasonal Selection of East Coast Clams and Oysters from their raw bar. Their fresh flavors woke us up for what was next - the Warm Focaccia. The focaccia didn’t catch my attention at first, but after learning it was made from Roberta’s 18-year-old sourdough starter, my appetite needed it. Soon after, my eyes beamed when it arrived next to their housemade stracciatella and cultured butter. I came for steak, but the magical combination of homemade bread plus homemade cheese, plus homemade butter, was pure satisfaction on its own.

From smoked bacon to pasta worth traveling for

East Coast oysters from the raw bar alongside Ezio’s House Smoked bacon.

Shortly after our journey began, we were ready for our first course stop. With a simple yet unique set of options, the House Smoked Bacon spoke to us. Intrigued with its familiarity, this super-thick cut of bacon was pastrami-spiced. Now I couldn’t stop thinking about how every breakfast bacon needed an upgrade.

Continuing down the menu we arrived at the pasta stop next. As it felt impossible to make a decision between the four spectacular options, we landed on the Pappardelle with Braised Veal. The delicate pappardelle is made in house and paired with a white ragu made from braised veal, then topped with parmigiano reggiano. A dish like this is rare to see in South Florida. One bite immediately played a memory in my mind of a pasta dish I once had in Bologna, Italy. I love how the taste of food can suddenly transport you somewhere else.

Steak at the center of it all

Wagyu zabuton served with Ezio’s signature potatoes.

Our Ezio’s food journey was approaching its final stop. We selected the Waygu Zabuton from their Specialities alongside the “Ezio” Potatoes. To my rumbling tummy, steak with potatoes is another essential, magical combination. The steak’s thick, flavorful crust held a juicy center that melted in your mouth. The potatoes displayed a special preparation. They were first boiled and smashed to create their soft and fluffy texture, then dressed in flavors that would crisp up the outside for a perfect char and crunch while they finished cooking. With the last bite, our journey felt complete.

The bar at Ezio’s sets the tone with warm lighting, lush greenery and an intimate Miami Beach atmosphere. Photo: Brandon Harman

Ezio's is tucked away in a new spot that will soon become a familiar one. Our intimate dining experience was the kind that unfolds at its own pace. Where the flavors, conversation and atmosphere naturally settle in, fit for any mood. Even if the mood is just for that warm focaccia with homemade stracciatella and butter, a fine cut of steak and glass of wine, it is a place I know I will return to for a sense of cozy comfort that feels elevated.