Sunday Shop: 3 Manhattan Eateries for Spring

It’s been a bit since I’ve shared a restaurant recommendation in Sunday Shop—and I want to get back to doing that weekly. To kick things off, here are three Manhattan eateries I recommend trying this spring—two of which are Italian.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending and timelessly stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

APERITIVO by CARTA

I am on a mission to make APERITIVO by CARTA one of my go-tos for drinks with friends and quick date nights. The all-day café and wine bar in the West Village is women-led and operated and offers an intimate, aesthetic space to catch up with loved ones over quality dishes and delicious sips. What to order: Seasonal Hummus, Tuna Carpaccio, Half Chicken.

San Babila

On the Upper East Side, San Babila takes notes from family recipes born in the south of Italy. The restaurant seeks to serve as a neighborhood trattoria offering family-friendly Italian dining. The atmosphere is welcoming, the food is delicious and the vibe is casual yet elevated. What to order: Truffle Potato Cacio E Pepe, Filetto Di Branzino, Tagliatelle Bolognese.

SEIRĒN

With a focus on conservas—seafood delicacies celebrated in Spain and Portugal—and cocktails, SEIRĒN epitomizes chic. The restaurant is beautifully designed, the conservas are delicious and the cocktails on par. This is a great spot for a girls’ night out with a coastal focus as we head into the warmer months. What to order: Seiren Song Spritz, Fishwife, Patatas Bravas, Tuna Carpaccio.

