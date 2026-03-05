How to Have the Tucci Experience in Firenze

Recently my mother and I were enjoying my late father Mario's aperitivo of choice, his ever-so-perfect Negroni at my restaurant TUCCI–New York.

It was while sipping my aperitivo I expressed to my mother that earlier in the day my literary agent emailed me urging me to start writing my memoir. My mother immediately agreed and said, “You must!”

Mario Tucci and Oscar Tucci dining al fresco.

In the midst of our conversation, my mind started drifting to Firenze, and so right there at Table Ten with my father’s signature (the restaurant's logo) gold leafed on the window behind me, I started writing my memories of Firenze, so many of which take place in our ancestral villa only minutes from the city center.

Today, I invite you into the Max Tucci Tuscan Experience—an opportunity to rent Villa Tucci, our rustic Florentine home just moments from the heart of Florence. Over the years, we have welcomed dear friends and celebrated guests alike. Goldie Hawn penned pages of her memoir A Lotus Grows in the Mud within these antique stone walls; CSI: Miami stars Eva LaRue and Emily Procter retreated here between demanding schedules; and opera legend Violetta Urmana called “Villa Tucci” home while performing at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino.

Relax under the Tuscan sun while enjoying majestic views of Fiesole.

While it is always my pleasure to welcome guests to TUCCI and Delmonico’s, there is a uniquely different joy I experience when welcoming friends to Firenze—and to the villa. It awakens the ultimate host within me. There is an unspoken delight in sharing my Florentine favorites: a carefully curated list I’ve compiled over decades of living, dining, wandering, and falling ever deeper in love with this city.

It’s a list so personal, so convenient, it’s revealed only if you stay with me, book the villa—or send me a DM on Instagram @maxtucci and simply say, “Appetito sent me.”

I, however, will not leave you hanging like that:

Ristorante Mario Alla Querciola is my absolute favorite for a Bistecca alla Fiorentina, and coniglio fritto!

In the most recent months, the famed, legendary Harry’s Bar (Via Il Prato 54/r 50123 Firenze) has brought back so many memories. My family has a very rich history with Harry’s Bar.

And of course– Gelateria de’ Medici, with several locations sprinkled throughout Firenze - it is by far the best. If the urge calls, I'll go sometimes twice a day. It's that fantastic! Oh, how my list is sublime.

Here’s a “Max Tucci Travel Tip” that will transform the way you experience Italy: travel with intention—and with the right guide. Mine is my personal travel consultant, Suzanne Bass. From Tuscany to Capri, Suzanne curates Italian getaways with an effortless elegance that allows me to simply arrive and live in the moment. From private drivers and helicopter transfers to airfare and every thoughtful detail in between, Suzanne has you covered. She makes all of my Italian adventures seamless, elevated, and entirely stress-free. Suzanne can be reached at suzanne.bass@fora.travel.

I would never leave you without my favorite vineyard recommendation. Casalvento, owned by my dear friend Gudrun Cuillo, is a boutique winery just outside the town of Radda in Chianti. The estate is known for its high quality red wines, particularly its Chianti Classico and Gran Selezione, as well as its olive oil. Recently, Gudrun and I created the TUCCI label, which will soon be offered to guests at Villa TUCCI. In the meantime, Gudrun has opened the winery for tastings, and if you are staying at Villa TUCCI, you are welcome to call ahead to arrange a private visit. Gudrun will be expecting your call. Contact details: phone +39 0577 738967, website casalvento.net, and wines can be purchased through the Livernano shop at www.livernano.it.

And with that, consider your Tuscan experience handled—from the villa keys in hand to the helicopter waiting just beyond the hills. I leave you with the hope that I’ve stirred up a desire within you to tango with Tuscany: to sip Negronis poolside overlooking ancient olive groves, to dine in the city where the Medicis once commanded power and culture, to lose yourself in streets where every turn feels like a shifting kaleidoscope of color and history. To taste wines born of centuries-old vineyards, to walk the same magical streets that have shaped me, and to fully immerse yourself in the Florentine lifestyle—even if only for a fleeting moment.

The Tuscan hills are calling. Will you answer?

Want to read more about the Tucci family legacy? Explore additional Appetito stories and recipes: