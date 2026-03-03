Caserta Roots, Miami Energy: Stepping Inside Francesco Martucci

Lively streets filled with impressive graffiti art, unique restaurants, funky shops and the kind of energy that feels ready for anything - that’s Wynwood. It’s a special pocket of Miami that creates an electric vibe in all of us.

As I crossed the street, I caught a glimpse of the Francesco Martucci exterior, its personality fitting seamlessly into its new home. Inside, I felt its mood immediately. I saw dim lighting brightened by smiles and laughter, with a touch of magic within the dark ceiling overhead that holds space for their unique wine cellar. As I settled into my seat, I was surrounded by tables full of energy. The room gave this Tuesday night a rhythm of its own, and I was ready for it.

The dining room balances warmth and energy beneath softly lit ceilings. Courtesy of Martucci Miami

Moments later, a warm buonasera greeted us at the table. Our server guided us through the menu and described his favorites as my mind painted the pictures. I browsed the pizza options with curious eyes and noticed something unfamiliar that stood out. The selections were divided between classic wood oven pizzas and “a due temperature,” meaning at two temperatures in Italian. It was a rare sight on a pizza menu, and I instantly needed to know more about it.

Pizzaiolo Francesco Martucci has a unique and modern approach to his techniques that gracefully places him somewhere between Napoli and the future. His multi-temperature approach begins with a steamed dough that softens and expands before frying to build a flavorful crunch. It’s then finished in the pizza oven to lock in its structure and caramelization.

Experiencing that type of texture in every bite was a journey of its own. Torn between creative and familiar options, we finally committed. Without surprise, my appetite demanded one pizza from each section. Nonetheless, that wasn’t the end of the temptations at hand. We still had decisions to make from the rest of the menu to complete the experience

Before long, one of his crafts arrived ready for our first bite. I sliced through its crispy outer layer and fell right into the creamy center of a cheesy meat sauce. It was held together perfectly in its outer shell, fried to excellence, so it felt only right to gently pick up both ends for the satisfying cheese pull. Say hello to the Frittatina Come Una Mafalda. A frittatina is a fried pasta croquette, though this one felt a little more playful.

The Frittatina Come Una Mafalda reveals a creamy center beneath its crisp fried shell.

Next came an item that may sound like a classic on the menu, but the flavor said otherwise. Cacio e pepe was the classic part, and this sauce draped over tortelli, a stuffed pasta, with a creative surprise. These delicate pillows were filled with white chocolate, glossed in cacio e pepe and finished with a hit of lemon zest. Every bite felt like a balance of elegance and soft power.

Warmed up and ready for the main character, our carefully chosen options arrived. Trying to decide which pizza to pull a slice from first became my mind’s next puzzle. I reached for the one with a familiar word to pizza lovers, Capricciosa. As I took my first bite, I thought of that Italian word itself, hinting at whim and dramatic personality. This pizza was true to its name, layered and expressive with a list of fresh ingredients. Martucci’s classic wood oven pizza delivered exactly what this style demands. The crust was a cloudlike pillow, the center was soft, the texture was delicate and it was kissed with a gentle char.

The Assoluto di Pomodoro showcases tomato in cream, mousse, crisp, confit and jam.

It was time to test out one of his inventive pizza options, the Assoluto di Pomodoro, cooked “a due temperature.” This pizza demonstrated true simplicity, as it had only one star ingredient, the tomato. However, it wasn’t just one type of tomato, and the composition was far from simple. Anticipation built as curiosity grew around how one ingredient balanced with the pizza’s modern cooking technique. I was ready for the festival of tomatoes, and this multi-textured pizza confidently showcased it in multiple forms: cream, mousse, crisp chips, sautéed, confit and jam, all layered with intention and finished with extra virgin olive oil - a true highlight of the evening.

A wood oven pizza topped with olives and artichokes.

Completely satisfied and thinking I wouldn’t dive into dessert, my resolve quickly shifted when our server mentioned the affogato. Another Italian classic known for its simplicity was elevated the moment it passed through this kitchen. It arrived in a martini glass, a granola-type cookie crunch at the base topped with a creamy vanilla gelato and decorated with pearls of chocolate. It was accompanied by a petite crystal glass of espresso to pour over the crafty sweet treat. After my last bite, leaning back with a smile, I knew I made the right decision.

As the night unfolded, the space filled even more and the flow carried on. Our time was wrapping up, but the sophisticated bar and dining room continued to pulse with energy. This isn’t just another great pizza spot in Miami; it’s a complete dining experience, one that elevates the idea of a pizza night altogether. Francesco Martucci in Wynwood carries a rhythm fit for any mood. It’s proof that pizza, in the right hands, becomes something far more than a meal.