Add Style to the Menu with this ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Inspired Crimson Silk Cocktail

Are you sipping the…? The Crimson Silk from Riunite that’s inspired by The Devil Wears Prada? Yes, we are.

André Mack, the mixologist who created the fashion-leaning cocktail, says the cocktail could be compared to a slow jazz ballad.

This sip is intended to be sophisticated, smooth and impactful—not unlike some of the most iconic styles seen in the movie that originally made waves in 2006 and its sequel, which is now-in-theaters.

“The build for this drink is Lambrusco, rye whiskey, lemon juice, syrup and egg white,” Mack says.

The egg white’s glossy texture joins with the Lambrusco’s fizz built on whiskey, which serves as the drink’s backbone, Mack says.

For those looking to bring a bit of “Runway”-level glamour to their own bar cart, Mack and Riunite shared the recipe with Appetito.

Print Crimson Silk







0.0 from 0 votes Ingredients 0.5 oz. 0.5 Riunite Lambrusco, float

1.5 oz. 1.5 Rye & Sons Whiskey

0.75 oz. 0.75 lemon juice

0.5 oz. 0.5 simple syrup

1 dash 1 Angostura bitters

1 1 egg white Directions Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice.

Shake and then add ice.

Shake again and then strain into a cocktail glass.

Float Riunite Lambrusco on top of the cocktail. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

Get weekend-ready with more cocktail recipes at Appetito.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.