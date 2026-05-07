Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Cocktails

Add Style to the Menu with this ‘Devil Wears Prada’-Inspired Crimson Silk Cocktail

For those looking to bring a bit of “Runway”-level glamour to their own bar cart, Riunite shares its Crimson Silk recipe with Appetito.

11:00 AM EDT on May 7, 2026

Image courtesy of Riunite.

Are you sipping the…? The Crimson Silk from Riunite that’s inspired by The Devil Wears Prada? Yes, we are.

André Mack, the mixologist who created the fashion-leaning cocktail, says the cocktail could be compared to a slow jazz ballad. 

This sip is intended to be sophisticated, smooth and impactful—not unlike some of the most iconic styles seen in the movie that originally made waves in 2006 and its sequel, which is now-in-theaters.

“The build for this drink is Lambrusco, rye whiskey, lemon juice, syrup and egg white,” Mack says.

The egg white’s glossy texture joins with the Lambrusco’s fizz built on whiskey, which serves as the drink’s backbone, Mack says.

For those looking to bring a bit of “Runway”-level glamour to their own bar cart, Mack and Riunite shared the recipe with Appetito.

Print

Crimson Silk

0.0 from 0 votes

Ingredients

  • 0.5 oz. 0.5 Riunite Lambrusco, float

  • 1.5 oz. 1.5 Rye & Sons Whiskey

  • 0.75 oz. 0.75 lemon juice

  • 0.5 oz. 0.5 simple syrup

  • 1 dash 1 Angostura bitters

  • 1 1 egg white

Directions

  • Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker without ice.
  • Shake and then add ice.
  • Shake again and then strain into a cocktail glass.
  • Float Riunite Lambrusco on top of the cocktail.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Get weekend-ready with more cocktail recipes at Appetito.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Recipes

How to Make Sicilian Durum Wheat Polenta with Kohlrabi Ragù

An old world Sicilian dish transforms cracked grain and a rare vegetable into something deeply rich and sustaining.

May 7, 2026
Recipes

Pastina al Formaggino: Creamy Italian Comfort Food Recipe

This creamy take on a childhood classic brings a different kind of comfort to the table.

May 7, 2026
Recipes

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Parmigiana Recipe for Summer Grilling

Craving something rich and satisfying without meat? This grilled portobello mushroom parmigiana delivers bold flavor straight from the grill.

May 6, 2026
Features

Timballo di Anelletti at Alessandro’s Italian Brings Sicily to the Plate

In Regional Italian Series Episode Two, Sicily takes focus through a refined timballo di anelletti that balances tradition with a more precise approach.

May 6, 2026
Recipes

Chef Adrianne Calvo’s Squid Ink Linguine with Clams Recipe

This recipe for squid ink linguine vongole combines clams, garlic, white wine, and lemon in a simple sauce.

May 5, 2026
Features

Human Zero Waste: How a Sicilian Kitchen Became a Classroom

In Catania, a chef is using the kitchen to teach young people about food, community, and possibility.

May 5, 2026
See all posts