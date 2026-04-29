The Negroni Sbagliato Is the “Mistake” You Want to Make

In Italian, “sbagliato” translates to “mistaken.” The mistaken Negroni , or the Negroni “Sbagliato” was born from an error by a Milanese bartender in the early 70s. While intending to make a Negroni of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, he reached for sparkling wine instead of the gin. Whoopsie…

The result is a refreshing, less bitter, lower-ABV cocktail that is especially suited for warm weather drinking, especially when having more than one (Sbagliato tutto il giorno???).

Want Italian recipes delivered straight to your inbox each week? Subscribe to the Appetito newsletter.

A Negroni Sbagliato is often served in an old-fashioned cocktail glass over ice or even strained into a champagne flute. The garnish is an orange slice (just like a regular Negroni). I prefer when they are served like a Spritz , in a balloon-style wine glass, chocked with ice. Here’s how to make it my way:

Negroni Sbagliato Recipe by Andrew Cotto







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 1 minute Ingredients 1 part 1 Prosecco

1 part 1 Sweet Vermouth

1 part 1 Campari

1 wedge 1 orange Directions Fill a balloon-style wine glass 3/4 with ice.

Add the Sweet Vermouth

Add the Campari

Add the Prosecco.

Stir twice gently with a cocktail spoon.

Garnish with the orange.

Serve with a straw. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook