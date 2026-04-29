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The Negroni Sbagliato Is the “Mistake” You Want to Make

Our Editor-in-Chief shares the origins of the Negroni Sbagliato and his favorite way to enjoy this "mistaken" cocktail.

9:00 AM EDT on April 29, 2026

A Negroni Sbagliato outside of Cebu Bar & Bistro in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

A Negroni Sbagliato outside of Cebu Bar & Bistro in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

In Italian, “sbagliato” translates to “mistaken.” The mistaken Negroni, or the Negroni “Sbagliato” was born from an error by a Milanese bartender in the early 70s. While intending to make a Negroni of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, he reached for sparkling wine instead of the gin. Whoopsie…

The result is a refreshing, less bitter, lower-ABV cocktail that is especially suited for warm weather drinking, especially when having more than one (Sbagliato tutto il giorno???).

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A Negroni Sbagliato is often served in an old-fashioned cocktail glass over ice or even strained into a champagne flute. The garnish is an orange slice (just like a regular Negroni). I prefer when they are served like a Spritz, in a balloon-style wine glass, chocked with ice. Here’s how to make it my way:

Negroni Sbagliato

Negroni Sbagliato

Recipe by Andrew Cotto
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 part 1 Prosecco

  • 1 part 1 Sweet Vermouth

  • 1 part 1 Campari

  • 1 wedge 1 orange

Directions

  • Fill a balloon-style wine glass 3/4 with ice.
  • Add the Sweet Vermouth
  • Add the Campari
  • Add the Prosecco.
  • Stir twice gently with a cocktail spoon.
  • Garnish with the orange.
  • Serve with a straw.

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Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

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