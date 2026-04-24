Dante Aperitivo’s Strawberry & Tomato Offers Spring Americano Twist

Unexpected and delightful, Dante Aperitivo’s Strawberry & Tomato cocktail offers a twist on the Americano for spring and summer.

Roberto Bracco, creator of the Strawberry & Tomato, says the idea was to create something savory, fresh and juicy with the structure of the drink—which traditionally includes vermouth, bitter Campari and soda water.

The team at Dante loves to “play with the classics,” he says.

“The strawberry plus the tomato water is the best combination of fruitiness and savoriness which makes this cocktail very Dante style using always fresh ingredients combined to bitter aperitif, fortified wines, prosecco or soda,” Bracco says.

It’s the perfect highball that can be served all day long, he says.

While Appetito recommends visiting any of the Dante locations this spring, Bracco and Dante shared the recipe for the drink for readers who may want to try it at home.

Strawberry & Tomato