Piccolo MORINI Brings Pasta and Martinis to SOHO in NYC

For years, New York's Italian restaurant scene has been chasing the next big thing. From luxury tasting menus to viral dishes made just for social media, the food scene is constantly trying to one-up itself.

Meanwhile, one of the city's most enduring restaurant pleasures has remained surprisingly simple: a bowl of handmade pasta, a martini and a table full of friends.

That's the idea behind Piccolo MORINI, the newest reinvention from Altamarea Group opening this month at 40 Kenmare Street in SOHO.

A rendering of Piccolo MORINI at 40 Kenmare Street in Nolita. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

The restaurant is the latest chapter in the MORINI story, a name many New Yorkers will recognize from Osteria Morini, which helped introduce a generation of diners to the comforting cooking of Italy's Emilia Romagna region. Rather than recreating that experience, Piccolo MORINI takes a different approach, creating a menu that focuses on fresh pasta, small plates and fun cocktails.

Leading the kitchen is Chef Bill Dorrler, one of the people most closely tied to the MORINI brand's evolution over the past two decades. Dorrler helped open Osteria Morini's New Jersey location and later oversaw the concept's expansion to Washington, D.C., making him a natural choice to shape its newest venture.

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Chef Bill Dorrler leads the kitchen at Piccolo MORINI, the latest concept from Altamarea Group. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

"Piccolo MORINI is really about bringing the spirit of the original Osteria Morini into a new chapter for downtown New York," Dorrler told Appetito. "We wanted to create a place that feels energetic, approachable, and rooted in the kind of Italian food people genuinely want to eat all the time, handmade pasta, great martinis, and dishes meant to be shared around the table."

That philosophy is evident throughout the menu, which offers more than a dozen fresh pastas, including familiar Morini favorites like mascarpone stuffed cappelletti with truffles and prosciutto and gramigna tossed with sausage ragù.

Then there are the martinis.

While many restaurants reserve happy hour pricing for a brief afternoon window, Piccolo MORINI is offering $9 martinis available throughout the evening to guests seated at the bar, including classic dirty martinis and more playful versions inspired by Italian ingredients. One combines tomato and basil, while another borrows flavors from puttanesca sauce, incorporating olive, caper, anchovy, and Parmesan.

A signature martini from Piccolo MORINI's cocktail program, where guests can enjoy $9 martinis at the bar all night. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

Designed by Alsún Keogh of nusla design, vintage Italian touches such as Murano glass and bronze mirrors are paired with contemporary elements, while more than 40 outdoor seats along Kenmare Street should make the space especially lively during the summer months.

The opening arrives at a moment when New Yorkers seem increasingly drawn back to neighborhood restaurants that prioritize comfort and conviviality over spectacle. Piccolo MORINI appears to tap into that vibe, offering a reminder that some of the best Italian meals are still the simplest ones: good pasta, good company, and perhaps a martini or two.