Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
News

Piccolo MORINI Brings Pasta and Martinis to SOHO in NYC

An old New York favorite gets a new address, a new look and plenty of reasons to stay for another round.

11:00 AM EDT on June 4, 2026

Fresh handmade stuffed pasta rests on a floured work surface at Piccolo MORINI.

Handmade pasta is at the heart of the menu at Piccolo MORINI. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

For years, New York's Italian restaurant scene has been chasing the next big thing. From luxury tasting menus to viral dishes made just for social media, the food scene is constantly trying to one-up itself.

Meanwhile, one of the city's most enduring restaurant pleasures has remained surprisingly simple: a bowl of handmade pasta, a martini and a table full of friends.

That's the idea behind Piccolo MORINI, the newest reinvention from Altamarea Group opening this month at 40 Kenmare Street in SOHO.

Rendering of the exterior of Piccolo MORINI restaurant at 40 Kenmare Street in Manhattan.
A rendering of Piccolo MORINI at 40 Kenmare Street in Nolita. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

The restaurant is the latest chapter in the MORINI story, a name many New Yorkers will recognize from Osteria Morini, which helped introduce a generation of diners to the comforting cooking of Italy's Emilia Romagna region. Rather than recreating that experience, Piccolo MORINI takes a different approach, creating a menu that focuses on fresh pasta, small plates and fun cocktails.

Leading the kitchen is Chef Bill Dorrler, one of the people most closely tied to the MORINI brand's evolution over the past two decades. Dorrler helped open Osteria Morini's New Jersey location and later oversaw the concept's expansion to Washington, D.C., making him a natural choice to shape its newest venture.

Want to be the first to know about Italian food events, restaurant openings and culinary travel? Subscribe to the Appetito weekly newsletter.

Chef Bill Dorrler prepares fresh pasta in the kitchen at Piccolo MORINI.
Chef Bill Dorrler leads the kitchen at Piccolo MORINI, the latest concept from Altamarea Group. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

"Piccolo MORINI is really about bringing the spirit of the original Osteria Morini into a new chapter for downtown New York," Dorrler told Appetito. "We wanted to create a place that feels energetic, approachable, and rooted in the kind of Italian food people genuinely want to eat all the time, handmade pasta, great martinis, and dishes meant to be shared around the table."

That philosophy is evident throughout the menu, which offers more than a dozen fresh pastas, including familiar Morini favorites like mascarpone stuffed cappelletti with truffles and prosciutto and gramigna tossed with sausage ragù.

Then there are the martinis.

While many restaurants reserve happy hour pricing for a brief afternoon window, Piccolo MORINI is offering $9 martinis available throughout the evening to guests seated at the bar, including classic dirty martinis and more playful versions inspired by Italian ingredients. One combines tomato and basil, while another borrows flavors from puttanesca sauce, incorporating olive, caper, anchovy, and Parmesan.

martini at Piccolo MORINI in New York City.
A signature martini from Piccolo MORINI's cocktail program, where guests can enjoy $9 martinis at the bar all night. Photo courtesy of Altamarea Group.

Designed by Alsún Keogh of nusla design, vintage Italian touches such as Murano glass and bronze mirrors are paired with contemporary elements, while more than 40 outdoor seats along Kenmare Street should make the space especially lively during the summer months.

The opening arrives at a moment when New Yorkers seem increasingly drawn back to neighborhood restaurants that prioritize comfort and conviviality over spectacle. Piccolo MORINI appears to tap into that vibe, offering a reminder that some of the best Italian meals are still the simplest ones: good pasta, good company, and perhaps a martini or two.

Looking for more NYC restaurants with summer vibes? Explore Appetito's coverage of Italian restaurants, rooftop bars and outdoor dining destinations across New York City.

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine. Follow her @forkBOUNDfoodies.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Authentic Northern Italian Food at Denver’s Barolo Grill

For more than 30 years, Northern Italian traditions have shaped one of Denver's most celebrated dining experiences.

June 4, 2026
Recipes

Bella’s Peach Tart Recipe with Mascarpone and Grand Marnier

Part Southern comfort, part Italian indulgence, this make-ahead dessert is designed for long summer evenings.

June 4, 2026
Travel

Ortea Palace Hotel: A Luxurious Sicilian Stay at the Edge of Ortigia

What was once one of Siracusa's most stunning public buildings has become a destination all its own.

June 3, 2026
Features

The Art of Balance: Andrew Cotto of Appetito Magazine

In the inaugural column dedicated to balance, Silvia Davi speaks to Appetito's Editor-in-Chief and Co-founder.

June 3, 2026
Recipes

Amalfi Sauce: The Lemon Ricotta Pasta You’ll Make All Summer

One bite of this silky lemon sauce and you'll understand why the Amalfi Coast remains a culinary icon.

June 2, 2026
News

Sammontana Brings a Taste of Italian Summer to New York

An iconic Italian gelato brand is returning a smile to New York while introducing Americans to a new generation of frozen treats.

June 2, 2026
See all posts