Where to Order Gluten-Free Pasta in New York City

I am a pasta lover — which may sound surprising to some, considering I have a serious intolerance to gluten.

Despite that minor affliction, my pasta cravings haven’t slowed. And I’m quite spoiled living in New York City. The large majority of restaurants at this point offer gluten-free options, with plenty of them giving diners access to gluten-free pasta.

The nights of having pasta FOMO (fear of missing out) are few and far between in Manhattan and the city’s other boroughs — and I couldn’t be more grateful.

Below, find a number of recommendations across the city for restaurants serving gluten-free pasta dishes. If you have further questions regarding cross-contamination or any other concerns, please reach out to the restaurants directly.

Editor’s note: Some of the text in the below recommendations have appeared in other articles by this author on Appetito.

Bottino

The elegant dining room at Bottino.

Bottino feels chic, elevated, and romantic — in just the right way. It’s not overdone, and the beauty of the space speaks for itself. But the atmosphere isn’t the only noteworthy feature at Bottino. The menu is excellent, with food and beverage options that I thoroughly enjoyed — including pasta dishes that can be made gluten-free.

Amarena

A cavatelli dish from Julian Medina's Amarena, where many pastas can be adapted to gluten-free.

On the Upper East Side, the relatively new Amarena is adorable. The two-floor restaurant, headed up by chef and owner Julian Medina, offers plenty of charm and has a delicious menu that includes pasta offerings that can be made gluten-free. The cocktail menu is also impressive.

Il Totano

A booth at the new Il Totano. Photo: Alex Staniloff

West Village newcomer Il Totano, from acclaimed chef Harold Dieterle, is vibe-y and fun, and has a menu to match. The colorful space, which features teal-toned ceilings, has a seafood-forward menu showcasing dry-aged fish and plenty of other delicious options. While it doesn’t have a traditional gluten-free pasta dish, they have gluten-free gnocchi, which can be prepared in place of gluten-full pasta, and is delicious.

Rosemary’s

Inside Rosemary's Midtown. Photo: Daniel Krieger

I’ve long loved Rosemary’s. In fact, I’d call its original West Village location my go-to for group dinners for the past few years. The Casa Nela group’s restaurant, which boasts three locations in New York City and one coming in Miami — offers excellent gluten-free pasta dishes. Better yet, its Midtown location, which opened this spring, also offers gluten-free pizza.

Cafe Spaghetti

Cafe Spaghetti offers a range of salads, mains, and items to share, and pastas can be made with gluten-free penne for a small additional fee.

Brooklyn’s Cafe Spaghetti is the perfect option for a group dinner or lunch. The homey (Carroll Gardens) neighnborhood spot serves up at least a half-dozen pasta dishes, from spaghetti with clam sauce to a Bolognese, all of which can be made with gluten-free penne for a fee of $2 per dish.

Senza Gluten

Senza Gluten is a 100% gluten-free Italian restaurant in NYC, serving dishes including lasagna. Photo: Courtesy of Senza Gluten

The first time I heard about Senza Gluten — the restaurant literally named “without” gluten — it was harder to find gluten-free options anywhere. And I had trouble believing it was real. But it was. I went back for special celebrations for many years in a row. The Greenwich Village restaurant, which opened in 2014, has earned a special place in my heart for its beautiful interior, gluten-free focus, and romantic setting.

Rubirosa

Rubirosa's famed tie-dye pizza.

Rubirosa is well known for its pizza, but this Italian restaurant boasts more than just an amazing pie. It also has a complete gluten-free menu available upon request — and it does not disappoint. Located in Little Italy, Rubirosa has become a regular in my rotation, and I visit frequently to delight in gluten-free pizza, cacio e pepe, mozzarella sticks, and more.

Arthur & Sons

Gluten-free diners can request that any pasta dish at Arthur & Sons, including the carbonara, be made using a quinoa-based ziti noodle.

Focused on old-school New York City Italian-American food, Arthur & Sons has plenty of delicious, home-style options for gluten-free diners. Chef Joe Isidori has created the perfect mix of casual and trendy with his West Village hot spot — and the food doesn’t miss. The gluten-free spicy rigatoni rivals the best offered in the city, and the dessert menu is a sugary heaven.

Uva Next Door

With homemade gluten-free pasta available for an extra $2 per dish, Uva Next Door offers up some of my favorite gluten-free pasta in New York City. The restaurant, located on the Upper East Side, is rustic, lovely, and always solid. I eat here regularly, and it never disappoints.

Briscola Trattoria

Crown Heights has a new Italian restaurant that is sure to become a must-hit on many New Yorkers’ lists — and it’s a good option for gluten-free diners, too. Briscola Trattoria emanates warmth and joy, boasting a menu filled with dishes that take inspiration from Italian classics. Don’t miss the Paccheri al Sugo Finto (pasta dishes can be made GF) — and definitely don’t skip the dessert cart that includes a gluten-free olive oil cake by Settepani Bakery.

Canto UWS

The new Canto location on the Upper West Side is as adorable as it is accommodating. I’d long heard about this Italian hotspot that features craft cocktails and delicious dishes, and when I finally visited, it did not disappoint. The atmosphere is perfect for a date night or girls’ dinner and the space is stunning. The restaurant was able to make pasta dishes gluten-free, and don’t miss the branzino or the Frozen Espresso Martini.

This guide is subject to update.