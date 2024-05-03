NYC’s New Rosemary’s Midtown: 3 Must-Order Items

I’ve long loved Rosemary’s. In fact, I’d call its original West Village location my go-to for group dinners. So, I was more than thrilled when I learned the Italian cuisine-focused restaurant would be opening a Midtown location, its third in New York City.

The new restaurant, which opened on April 16 at 50th and 3rd, is all I could have imagined and more.

With similar flair to its sibling locations, Rosemary’s Midtown is bright, airy, and completely charming. The dining space holds 100 seats and a 40-seat wine bar, with an additional 40 seats available for sidewalk dining as well as a 20-person dining room for private events. The restaurant is also home to a grab-and-go pantry for diners on the move.

Inside Rosemary's Midtown. Photo: Daniel Krieger

“We’re excited to bring the warmth of Rosemary’s to Midtown,” Carlos Suarez, founder, says in a press release. “It’s our goal to add to the resurgence of Midtown with our passion for seasonal Italian cooking, familial hospitality and community engagement.”

Rosemary’s is named for Suarez’s mother and is meant to emulate the feeling of her home and garden in Lucca, Italy.

The Midtown location has a farm-to-table partnership to highlight seasonal fare with McEnroe Organic Farm in Millerton, New York — and the results are delicious. The Midtown menu is reasonably priced, optimal for family-style meals and includes Neapolitan pizzas, a new offering.

It’s definitely worth booking a table but as you make your reservation, allow me to share a few of the standout dishes I enjoyed while at Rosemary’s Midtown:

3 must-order items at Rosemary’s Midtown

Rosemary's Midtown features spritzes, pasta, pizza, and more. Photo: Daniel Krieger

Rosemary’s Spritz: It’s an obvious choice with Rosemary’s in the name, but Rosemary’s Spritz is always a hit. Made with Cappelletti, Frizzante, orange peel, and, naturally, a sprig of rosemary, it’s refreshing, light, tasty and a perfect meal-opener.

Eggplant Caponata: Made with agrodolce and pine nuts, Rosemary’s Eggplant Caponata is divine. My friends and I shared this in an array of appetizers we opted to try but I honestly would order this again for a light lunch or my own starter.

The Stinger pizza at Rosemary's Midtown. Photo: Daniel Krieger

Stinger: As I mentioned, I was particularly excited about the addition of pizzas to the Midtown menu — and the Stinger did not disappoint. This pizza, made with tomato, toasted chili oil, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, and honey provides an excellent combination of flavors, unique and yet familiar. It is similar to the ever-popular hot honey pizza flavor profile. What’s better is Rosemary’s offers gluten free crust for a $4 upcharge.

Rosemary’s Midtown is open for lunch Mondays through Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., brunch on the Weekends from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and for happy hour daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the bar and wine bar tables. Reservations are available on Resy.