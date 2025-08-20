Skip to Content
How to Make Italian Stuffed Peaches with Amaretti and Chocolate

With summer in full swing, this recipe for stuffed peaches with cookies and chocolate is a perfect celebration of the season.

9:00 AM EDT on August 20, 2025

Capture the essence of an Italian summer with this easy and delicious dessert, pesche ripiene alla piemontese. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Italian cooking places a strong emphasis on using seasonal ingredients, making peaches a summertime classic. Whether in the form of peach-flavored gelato or simply on their own, Italians can’t get enough of this stone fruit. This is especially true in late summer when they’re at their peak.

Among the crowd of options are pesche ripiene alla piemontese: an oven-baked peach recipe from Piedmont that features a rich filling. But make no mistake, this is no ordinary cobbler, it’s a palate pleasing delight that happens to be incredibly easy to prepare! 

As with most dishes from Piedmont, pesche ripiene alla piemontese are characterized by a richness that’s emblematic of the region’s aristocratic history. And yet, despite being decadent, Piedmont-style stuffed peaches are made with minimal ingredients that make a big impact. The use of crunchy amaretti cookies, cocoa powder, and vanilla, instantly elevate what might otherwise be a basic dessert. Best of all, not only are they mouth-wateringly delicious, pesche ripiene alla piemontese can be made on a moment’s notice, making them the perfect dessert when unexpected guests arrive at your door or your kids come home from school hungry. They can be enjoyed with a scoop of fior di latte gelato, Greek yogurt or even alone. Give this recipe a try and I bet these will become your favorite, not only for dessert, but as a snack at any hour of the day.

Ready for the oven! These peaches are generously stuffed with a rich chocolate, amaretti mixture and topped with a dollop of butter and a sprinkle of crumbled amaretti cookies. Photo: Justin Patulli.
Tips from the Chef

This is a really forgiving recipe, which means that you can use whatever you have on hand or is available at your grocery store. I’ve used white peaches in the past and while they deliver the same great flavor as their yellow and orange counterparts, they’re much softer in texture. I recommend checking them at the 15-minute mark to ensure they don’t overbake. Meanwhile, feel free to use any sugar of your liking in this recipe; I almost always opt for coconut sugar. It’s not an ingredient typical of Piemonte, but I really love the caramel flavor that it lends to the dish.

Lastly, be sure to use crunchy amaretti cookies in this recipe, not the chewy ones! I love these by Chiostro di Saronno, which are available at Eataly. Interestingly, they’re made from apricot kernels instead of ground almonds yet deliver the same great taste. For a finer texture, use a food processor to grind the amaretti cookies. For a chunkier, more rustic texture, simply crush them in a plastic bag using a meat tenderizer or rolling pin. Regardless of the brand you use or the grind you opt for, the end result will be a rich, fudgy chocolate treat.

Buon Appetito!

Italian Stuffed Peaches with Amaretti and Chocolate

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 4 ripe peaches

  • 4 tbsp. 4 granulated sugar

  • 4 tbsp. 4 ground amaretti cookies

  • 5 tbsp. 5 unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 2 2 egg yolks

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 vanilla extract

  • Sprinkle of cinnamon

  • 2 tbsp. 2 ground amaretti cookies

  • butter (for topping the peaches)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 granulated sugar (for the baking pan)

  • 3 tbsp. 3 water (for the baking pan)

Directions

  • Cut the peaches in half and remove the pit.
  • Using a melon baller, carefully remove the pulp from the peaches, leaving enough pulp to ensure they don’t lose their structure.
  • Place the hollowed peach halves into a parchment-lined baking dish. 
  • Place the removed peach pulp in a large mixing bowl and roughly chop.
  • Add the granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, ground amaretti cookies, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and cinnamon to the bowl.
  • Mix all the ingredients together. 
  • With an ice cream scooper, evenly divide the mixture into the peach halves.
  • Top each peach with a small dollop of butter and crumbled amaretti cookies.
  • Add granulated sugar and water to the base of the baking pan to help create juices during the baking process. 
  • Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 20-25 minutes. 
  • Remove from the oven and serve warm or at room temperature.

