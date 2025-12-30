Dear Emilia Opens in Denver’s RiNo District This January

Dear Emilia will open January 29 in Denver’s River North Arts District, bringing the food traditions of Emilia Romagna to the city. The restaurant comes from the team behind Michelin recommended Restaurant Olivia and reflects years of shared travel and work in northern Italy.

The concept is led by Chef Ty Leon, bar director Austin Carson, and Michelin Award-Winning Hospitality Director Heather Morrison. Their time spent together in Emilia Romagna shaped both the menu and the vision.

“This restaurant has been a long time coming, and it means so much to finally welcome people into a space we’ve poured so much care into,” said Morrison, who will lead Dear Emilia’s hospitality program. "More than anything, we’re hoping to add something truly special to Denver’s vibrant and ever-evolving dining scene.”

The menu highlights regional dishes made with local ingredients. Tigelle filled with smoked trout and mascarpone is inspired by Emilia Romagna street food while using Colorado fish. Handmade pastas include garganelli served with duck sausage, brown butter, and black truffle. Tortellini in brodo arrives finished tableside with Parmesan broth. Main dishes reflect the region’s farmhouse cooking, including beef striploin topped with pesto modenese.

“Our many trips to Emilia Romagna have shaped every part of this menu,” Chef Leon said. “We have cooked with producers in their kitchens, walked through their farms and fallen in love with the way they honor tradition through care and generosity. Creating this menu has been a joy because it allowed us to blend those classic dishes with ingredients and ideas that feel true to Denver. It is a celebration of the people we have met along the way and the connections that continue to inspire us.”

The bar program is creative, with each cocktail named for its primary ingredient. “At both Dear Emilia and Restaurant Olivia, the bar and kitchen operate as one,” said bar director Carson. “We’re constantly in dialogue as we build flavor together, and with the help of our Director of Sustainability, Paula Thomas, we make sure every ingredient lives many lives. The vinegars, misos and other ferments she creates from Olivia’s kitchen scraps become integral components of all of our menus, allowing us to honor each ingredient from start to finish and create something far more meaningful than the sum of its parts.”

An all Italian wine list, curated by wine director Scott Thomas, places special focus on Lambrusco. “Building the wine program for Dear Emilia has been a joy,” Thomas said. “My years living and studying in Italy shaped the way I understand these wines, and my work as an educator has taken me through so many regions and traditions.

The dining room is designed to feel comfortable and welcoming. A display of traditional balsamic barrels greets guests at the entrance, and the open kitchen and chef’s counter feel inviting. “Rather than replicate Emilia-Romagna outright, we used quiet references like the entry batteria and soft lime-washed textures to hint at the region. The real intent was to create a space that allows the team’s food and beverage to carry the narrative. Our design provides the frame; their hospitality brings it to life,” added Kevin Nguyen, owner and architect at REGULAR Architecture.

Dear Emilia opens January 29, 2026, on the ground floor of "The Current" at 3615 Delgany Street in Denver.