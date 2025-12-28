Fried Caciocavallo Squares Using Lioni Latticini’s Newest Cheese

Lioni
Lioni
Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for Fried Caciocavallo Squares that is a perfect appetizer for any gathering.
Simple alcohol free rituals and NA swaps from a Dry January advocate.
Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!
Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for Pasta al Forno featuring premium cheeses from Lioni Latticini.
Appetito's EIC Andrew Cotto appeared on Good Day New York to share a Feast of the Seven Fishes and to advocate for the embrace by all of Italian cuisine.
Ballyhoo Hospitality brings DeNucci’s Italian American menu, signature pizza, and neighborhood-style dining to Hinsdale, a western suburb of Chicago.
Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for a stacked eggplant dish featuring a premium Mozzarella di Bufala.