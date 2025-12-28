Skip to Content
Fried Caciocavallo Squares Using Lioni Latticini’s Newest Cheese

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for Fried Caciocavallo Squares that is a perfect appetizer for any gathering.

11:51 AM EST on December 28, 2025

Fried Caciocavallo Squares from Joanna Moeller.

Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
We all know and love fried mozzarella—but this is its more elevated counterpart. Caciocavallo, a traditional stretched curd cheese made from whole cow’s milk, is perfect for frying: firm enough to hold its shape, rich enough to melt into a molten center, slightly salty and deeply savory in a way that feels instantly refined.

I highly recommend the Caciocavallo di Salvatore from Lioni Latticini, one of the most respected Italian cheese makers in America, who added this cheese to their offerings in 2024 and is named in remembrance of the company co-founder Salvatore Salzarulo. Lioni's Caciocavallo, made from the highest-quality, locally sourced cow's milk, is essential to this dish.

Crisp on the outside and luxuriously soft within, these squares are the kind of appetizer people keep reaching for all night long. Perfect for a holiday table, a New Year’s Eve spread, or any gathering that calls for something golden, indulgent, and unmistakably Italian.

I've paired squares here with a homemade, spicy marinara sauce, but you can use a storebought arrabbiata or simple marinara from a quality producer (we at Appetito recommend Michael's of Brooklyn).

Fried Caciocavallo Squares

Recipe by Joanna Moeller
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Ingredients

  • For the Caciocavallo Squares

  • 12 oz. 12 Caciocavallo, cut into 18 even squares

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 all-purpose flour

  • 2 large 2 eggs, beaten

  • 1-1/2 cups 1-1/2 plain breadcrumbs

  • 3/4 tsp. 3/4 fine sea salt

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 tsp. 1 Sicilian oregano

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying

  • For the Spicy Marinara Dipping Sauce

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra-virgin olive oil

  • 2-3 2-3 garlic cloves, smashed

  • 1 small 1 can (10–14 oz) cherry or pomodorini tomatoes

  • 1 tbsp. 1 Calabrian chili paste (adjust to taste)

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 Sicilian oregano

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 sea salt, plus more to taste

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 freshly ground black pepper

Directions

  • Place the flour in one shallow bowl.
  • In a second bowl, add the beaten eggs.
  • In a third bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with sea salt, black pepper, and Sicilian oregano.
  • Dredge each Caciocavallo square in flour, shaking off any excess.
  • Dip into the egg, then coat thoroughly in the seasoned breadcrumbs, pressing gently so the coating adheres.
  • Heat about 1 inch of extra-virgin olive oil in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.
  • Fry the cheese in batches until deeply golden and crisp on all sides, about 1–2 minutes per side.
  • Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate and lightly season with salt while still hot.
  • In a small saucepan, warm the olive oil over medium-low heat.
  • Add the smashed garlic and cook gently until fragrant but not browned.
  • Add the tomatoes, Calabrian chili, oregano, salt, and pepper.
  • Simmer for 10–15 minutes, lightly crushing the tomatoes, until thickened and spoonable.
  • Arrange the fried Caciocavallo squares on a platter and serve immediately with the warm, spicy marinara.

