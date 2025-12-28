Fried Caciocavallo Squares Using Lioni Latticini’s Newest Cheese

We all know and love fried mozzarella —but this is its more elevated counterpart. Caciocavallo, a traditional stretched curd cheese made from whole cow’s milk, is perfect for frying: firm enough to hold its shape, rich enough to melt into a molten center, slightly salty and deeply savory in a way that feels instantly refined.

I highly recommend the Caciocavallo di Salvatore from Lioni Latticini , one of the most respected Italian cheese makers in America, who added this cheese to their offerings in 2024 and is named in remembrance of the company co-founder Salvatore Salzarulo. Lioni's Caciocavallo, made from the highest-quality, locally sourced cow's milk, is essential to this dish.

Crisp on the outside and luxuriously soft within, these squares are the kind of appetizer people keep reaching for all night long. Perfect for a holiday table, a New Year’s Eve spread, or any gathering that calls for something golden, indulgent, and unmistakably Italian.

I've paired squares here with a homemade, spicy marinara sauce, but you can use a storebought arrabbiata or simple marinara from a quality producer (we at Appetito recommend Michael's of Brooklyn ).