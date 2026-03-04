Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Recipes

Table Ten at TUCCI for a Nostalgic Negroni

Max Tucci reflects on his father's love a Negroni in this nostalgia inspired tribute that includes a family recipe.

10:00 AM EST on March 4, 2026

Close-up of a negroni cocktail in a cut-glass tumbler with orange garnish and basil leaf.

The Count Mario Negroni, garnished with orange and basil, honoring a cocktail that became part of the Tucci story.

My father loved a Negroni, and during his run at Delmonico’s, it was his cocktail of choice. In Florence, our ancestral homeland and a place rooted in our history, my family has a very rich history with Harry’s Bar. My father in his Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 convertible, white with blue racing stripes, would pull right up front to Harry’s, roof down and park right by the front door. It was an absolute magnet. Locals and tourists alike surrounded the Shelby, while my father was sipping his Negroni with his pal Leo of Harry’s.

Today, at Delmonico’s, in honor of Mario Tucci, we serve the Count Mario Negroni, and at TUCCI, we serve a variety of Negronis, each outstanding in its own way.

Elegant dining room at TUCCI New York with red velvet drapes, round tables and chandelier lighting.
Inside TUCCI New York, where Table Ten has become a gathering place for memory, legacy and the perfect Negroni.

Table Ten at TUCCI is my favorite table. It is a special table adored by guests such as Clive Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Brenda Vaccaro, Dennis Basso, The Pasta Queen Nadia Caterina, Carson Kressley, Ashley Longshore, Harry Slatkin, Laura Geller and Wendy Williams. This is where my mother and I sit, sipping  Negronis while reminiscing about the man we both loved so deeply—her beloved husband, and my babbo.

It is in these moments that a strong desire comes over me to pack my bags and fly to my villa in Firenze, "Villa TUCCI!"

Enjoy the recipe for this timeless classic, found on page 41 of my bestselling cookbook The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York (Rizzoli).

Count Mario Tucci Negroni
Pin
Print

Count Mario Tucci Negroni

Recipe by Max Tucci
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings

Ingredients

  • ice cubes

  • 1 oz. 1 Campari

  • 1 oz. 1 gin

  • 1 oz. 1 sweet red vermouth

  • 1 1 orange peel twist

  • 1 oz. 1 (a splash) Champagne

Directions

  • Place ice cubes in a frozen balloon glass.
  • Pour Campari, gin, and vermouth over the ice cubes.
  • Garnish with the orange twist.
  • Add a splash of Champagne and serve, making sure to capture the gradient effect of the pour.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

An Italian in America

How Writer and Professor Emanuele Pettener Eats in America

A Venetian native who lives and works in Florida as an author and professor of Italian shares his experience with food in America.

March 4, 2026
Features

Caserta Roots, Miami Energy: Stepping Inside Francesco Martucci

An evening that reveals how a celebrated Italian pizzaiolo’s craft finds its rhythm in Wynwood.

March 3, 2026
Features

Costa: A Taste of the Italian Coast in the Heart of Charleston

From caviar-topped gnudi to roaming digestivi, this waterfront dining room makes a compelling case for Italian coastal dining in the Lowcountry.

March 3, 2026
News

I ♥️ Portland, Says Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi — and He’s Proving It

Over multi-course dinners and seasonal menus, Pascuzzi aims to remind diners why Portland is worth the trip.

March 2, 2026
Features

Bread and Hunger: Italy’s Measure of Good and Bad

From Buono come il pane to Brutto come la fame, two familiar sayings reveal how Italian culture measures good and bad at the table—through sustenance and deprivation.

March 2, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: An Ode to the Slip Skirt 

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

March 1, 2026
See all posts