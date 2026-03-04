Table Ten at TUCCI for a Nostalgic Negroni

My father loved a Negroni , and during his run at Delmonico’s, it was his cocktail of choice. In Florence, our ancestral homeland and a place rooted in our history, my family has a very rich history with Harry’s Bar. My father in his Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 convertible, white with blue racing stripes, would pull right up front to Harry’s, roof down and park right by the front door. It was an absolute magnet. Locals and tourists alike surrounded the Shelby, while my father was sipping his Negroni with his pal Leo of Harry’s.

Today, at Delmonico’s, in honor of Mario Tucci, we serve the Count Mario Negroni, and at TUCCI, we serve a variety of Negronis, each outstanding in its own way.

Inside TUCCI New York, where Table Ten has become a gathering place for memory, legacy and the perfect Negroni.

Table Ten at TUCCI is my favorite table. It is a special table adored by guests such as Clive Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Brenda Vaccaro, Dennis Basso, The Pasta Queen Nadia Caterina, Carson Kressley, Ashley Longshore, Harry Slatkin, Laura Geller and Wendy Williams. This is where my mother and I sit, sipping Negronis while reminiscing about the man we both loved so deeply—her beloved husband, and my babbo.

It is in these moments that a strong desire comes over me to pack my bags and fly to my villa in Firenze, "Villa TUCCI!"

Enjoy the recipe for this timeless classic, found on page 41 of my bestselling cookbook The Delmonico Way: Sublime Entertaining & Legendary Recipes from the Restaurant That Made New York (Rizzoli).