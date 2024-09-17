Three Next-Level Negroni Recipes From Dante

Negroni Week officially kicked off yesterday, September 16, and runs through September 22.

That means bars and restaurants around the globe are crafting Negronis made in traditional and innovative ways in an effort to support Slow Food’s mission to “foster a more sustainable and equitable world of food and drink.”

A specific destination comes to mind first in New York City, where negronis are considered. Dante, which has two locations in Manhattan, is well-known for its negroni menu which is available year-round.

Dante offers "Negroni Sessions" with many variations on the Italian classic. Photo: Courtesy of Dante

Dante’s Caffe Dante location in Greenwich Village even offers a “Negroni Sessions” period between 3 and 5 p.m. daily, during which many of its specialty negronis are priced at $15.

As Negroni Week begins, Dante shared three recipes for its Negroni options with Appetito. Follow the recipes to pre-batch drinks at home, or see the note below when mixing your Negroni for immediate consumption.

NEGRONI BIANCO

1 oz Brooklyn Gin

1 oz Kina

1/2 oz Alessio Bianco

1/2 oz Carpano Dry

3/4 oz Acqua Panna

3 dashes Lemon Bitters

1 dash Verjus

CAFFE NEGRONI

1 oz Bacardi 8

3/4 oz Marsala

3/4 oz Martini Bitter

1/8 oz Mr Black

1/2 oz Acqua Panna

CHOCOLATE NEGRONI

1 oz The Botanist gin

3/4 oz Campari

3/4 oz Punt e Mes

1/4 oz Tempus Fugit Dark Cacao

3/4 oz Acqua Panna

2 dashes Chocolate bitters

Context From Dante:

The Acqua Panna on the recipe is because we pre-batch every cocktail, so we add the water directly to the batch as opposed to diluting the ice to order. This way, we keep consistency around every serve, increase speed of service, and the quality is better, since Acqua Panna will always be a better quality water than any ice.

We keep the batched bottles already in the freezer or fridge and pour it to the glass; the ice in the glass is basically to keep it cold.

If you are making the cocktails one by one at home, leave out the Acqua Panna and simply mix the ingredients with ice in a mixing glass before pouring it into your cocktail glass of choice.