Bay Area Chefs Join Mr. Espresso for Summer Iced Coffee Series

The Caffè by Mr. Espresso is doing something special this summer. For four weeks, the Oakland-based coffee bar is teaming up with local chefs to reimagine what iced coffee can be. Each drink in the series reflects a different cultural lens, a different flavor profile, and a different story, served cold and ready to sip.

This isn’t just a gimmick. It’s an extension of what Mr. Espresso has always done well, combining old-world technique with the creative energy of the Bay Area. The drinks are rotating weekly, and while they’re only here for a short time, each one leaves an impression.

Week One: Brundo Sp’iced Mocha

The Brundo Sp’iced Mocha, created with Brundo Spices and Café Colucci, blends oakwood-roasted espresso with a spiced Ethiopian mocha mix.

The series opened the week of July 21 with an iced mocha made in collaboration with Daniel Aderaw Yeshiwas of Brundo Spices and Café Colucci. The base was Mr. Espresso’s signature oakwood-roasted espresso, blended with a spiced Ethiopian Berbere mocha mix made with Coracao Chocolate. Topped with vanilla cold foam and a dash of Ethiopian black cardamom, it was rich, a little smoky, and just the right amount of heat.

Week Two: The Halva-son

Running the week of July 28, this drink was inspired by the classic Middle Eastern treat halva. It brought espresso together with pistachio, sesame, Medjool dates, and honey. The flavor was layered but not too sweet, and the sprinkle of crushed pistachios on top gave it just enough texture to keep things interesting.

Week Three: Cà Phê Sữa Matcha, August 4–9

A Vietnamese iced coffee with matcha foam? Yes, and it works. Strong, creamy, and unexpectedly refreshing, this East-meets-East creation is a collision of contrasts in the best way. If you’re a fan of bold flavors but still want something cool and light, this one hits that balance.

Week Four: Mystery Chef Collaboration, August 11–16

Still to come is the final drink in the lineup, created with a mystery local chef. While the details haven’t been released yet, based on the collaborations so far, it’s safe to say this one will be worth stopping in for.

Mr. Espresso has been part of the Bay Area coffee scene since 1978, known for its wood-roasted espresso and commitment to staying true to Italian culture. Founded by Carlo Di Ruocco and still family-run, the company has stayed close to its Italian roots while pushing forward with community-focused projects like this one.You can taste the thought behind every drink, both in the way they’re made and in the collaborations behind them. This summer series is more than a lineup of iced coffee specials. To learn more or stop by The Caffè, visit mrespresso.com or follow them on Instagram.