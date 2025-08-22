Skip to Content
Carbone Fine Food & MALIN+GOETZ Cook up a ‘Tomato Supercandle’

The Tomato Supercandle from Carbone Fine Food and MALIN+GOETZ provides a scent of classic Italian cooking at the flick of a flame.

9:00 AM EDT on August 22, 2025

Carbone Fine Food has teamed up with candle company MALIN+GOETZ to launch their limited edition “Tomato Supercandle.”

The small-batch release is meant to embody Italian cooking and takes notes from MALIN+GOETZ’s tomato scent and Carbone Fine Food’s pantry samples. The result is meant to be "a bright, verdant interpretation of tomato, capturing the earthy, comforting aroma of sun-ripened tomatoes with the inviting warmth of a vibrant kitchen.”

"In our garden upstate, we love to grow tomatoes – they are the 'pièce de résistance' of the summer vegetable season," say Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz. "There was no better partner to bring our Tomato Home Spray launch to life last year other than Carbone & Carbone Fine Food.” 

The launch of the supercandle, Malin and Goetz say, was a natural next step.

“It's a tastemaker's secret edge, and it's inside this limited-edition candle,” says Mario Carbone, Managing Partner of Carbone Fine Food. “It's lifestyle design that embodies my passion for the finest ingredients, exquisitely crafted.”

The Tomato Supercandle is available for purchase for $205 online and at MALIN+GOETZ apothecaries across the country.

