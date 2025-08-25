Sunday Shop: Nike, Paula Rosen, Gui Steakhouse

As temperatures start to slightly (and seemingly prematurely) drop, I’ve been surprised to find myself looking forward to the pleasures of fall—despite my endless love for summer.

Ceramic Candle | Romance

One of my favorite parts of autumn has to be snuggling up on the couch with a good movie or football on the television. And nothing sets a cozy tone better than a good candle. This year I’m looking forward to fall with Blueme’s Ceramic Candle in the scent Romance, which features oakmoss and sandalwood. The candle not only smells beautiful but serves as a great piece of decor with its textured, ceramic, pedestal base. Better yet, the vessel can be reused.

Paula Rosen I Love You Bracelet

A recent addition to my jewelry collection has gathered compliments since I started wearing it. Paula Rosen’s I Love You Bracelet (available to shop at Free People) is pretty, fun and unique. The gold-plated bracelet wears well on its own and can be stacked with other pieces.

Women's Golf Sweater + Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt

I’ve wanted to get into golf for some time but haven’t yet hit the links. However, I am newly inspired by Nike’s golf attire. I am planning to make a tee time next month while visiting family and—importantly—to wear the Nike Tour Women’s Golf Sweater and Nike Tour Women's Dri-FIT Flouncy Golf Skirt for the occasion. Both are adorable, made for mobility and super comfortable. I have a feeling I’ll be wearing them on and off the course.

The Root Project

I’ve been testing The Root Project’s “Rootine” which includes the brand’s Clean Canvas Detoxifying Hair Cleanser, the Power Smooth Extreme Softening Hair Mask and the Instant Pleasure Silky Hair Moisturizer. I love the fresh, light scents incorporated into each product and the way my hair feels after use—light, silky and clean.

Gui Steakhouse

Earlier this month, I stopped into Gui Steakhouse for the first time. The Theater District steakhouse is headed up by Korean-American Chef Sungchui Shim, who has created something truly special. The restaurant focuses on reimagining American cuts of steak through a Korean lens and offers a dining experience that feels luxurious. The Mari Spicy Tuna “Tartare,” Filet Mignon 10 oz, Kimchi Wagyu Fried Rice and Potato Rosti were favorites during my first visit to the establishment.

