How Italian Dancer Federica Rizzo Eats in America

Federica Rizzo was born in Venice, Italy. After years of studying various dance styles and building a successful career across Italy and Europe as a dancer, choreographer, and dance teacher, she decided to expand her professional path between the United States and Italy. She moved to New York City in 2014, where she graduated from the Broadway Dance Center’s professional program.

In 2022, she relocated to Los Angeles, where she continues to work as a professional dancer, choreographer, and instructor. Her U.S. credits include performances on Good Morning America, World of Dance, and collaborations with artists and brands such as Becky G, AAA, and 2K, among others.

Federica currently teaches at numerous dance studios across the Los Angeles area, working with dancers of all ages and levels. She specializes in a variety of styles, including Heels, Contemporary, Fusion, and Jazz Funk.

What was your first impression of the food when you moved to America?

I faced a lot of challenges in the beginning because I’ve always been very mindful about my diet. I’ve always paid close attention to the quality of ingredients and products I use. I’d rather spend more on groceries than settle for lower-quality food. Here in the States, it took some time to figure out where to shop in order to find good products—and the same goes for restaurants. Of course, there’s less variety, and certain things are more expensive. I cook much less than I did when I lived in Italy, but after years of searching, I’ve managed to find good options here, too, and ways to keep eating healthy. That said, my eating habits and tastes have definitely changed since moving here.

Were you surprised by any of the foods, Italian or not, you discovered in America?

One of the biggest positives of living here has been the opportunity to try so many different international cuisines—Argentinian, Thai, Korean, Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, and more. I’ve absolutely loved discovering new dishes I had never tasted before. Another thing I really enjoy here is the wide variety of coffee and tea flavors available—it’s something you don’t find as easily back home.

On a scale of one to 10, how do you rate Italian food in America?

I’d say 7 for Italian food in stores or grocery shops, and an 8 for Italian food in restaurants.

Are there any Italian products that you wish you could readily get here but can't?

Definitely seafood. You can find it here, but it’s often expensive and sometimes the quality isn’t the best. For example, dishes like seafood salad, clams, sea bream, or scampi. I’m from Venice, so I’ve always eaten a lot of seafood, and I really miss it here.

What is your favorite Italian dish to make at home?

When I’m not feeling lazy, I cook lasagna, meatballs, tuna dishes, and various types of pasta, and I also love to make tiramisu sometimes!

Are there any Italian places where you live that you like to go out to eat?

Here in LA, I love having pizza at Nardò in Culver City or at Antica Pizzeria Da Michele in Hollywood. My favorite pasta is from Uovo in Mid-Wilshire. I’m also a big fan of Oste on West 3rd Street, and when it comes to amazing focaccia, my go-to spot is Chill Since ’93 at The Grove.

Any place you haven’t tried yet but want to go?

Since I love fresh seafood, I’d really love to try Avra in Beverly Hills — it’s a Greek restaurant that I’ve heard amazing things about, and it’s definitely at the top of my list. When it comes to Italian food, one place I haven’t been to yet but would love to experience is Mother Wolf” in Hollywood. It looks beautiful, and I’ve read great reviews about both the atmosphere and the food.

Is there a kind of cuisine, other than Italian, that you might go out for or make at home?

I love Argentinian cuisine — it reminds me a lot of Italian food. The flavors are rich and comforting, and there’s a strong emphasis on quality ingredients and simple, hearty dishes. From grilled meats to empanadas, many of the tastes feel familiar, almost like a different version of home cooking. There’s definitely a connection between the two culinary cultures, and that’s probably why I enjoy it so much.

The next time you go back to Italy, where's the first place you're going to go eat?

When I go back to Italy, my first stop will be Macelleria Cecchini in Chianti, Tuscany. I recently watched a documentary about it, and even though I’m not a huge fan of red meat, I think it’s one of those places you just have to try! Here in the U.S., it’s really hard to find high-quality, unprocessed red meat, so I think a good dose of red meat and red wine won’t hurt at all! Antica Macelleria Cecchini in Panzano, Tuscany, is a legendary butcher shop run by Dario Cecchini, known for its “nose-to-tail” philosophy and theatrical, passionate approach to meat. In Veneto, I would like to try Venissa Tenuta, a Michelin-starred restaurant.I always treat myself really well after coming back home.