A Chicago Favorite Finds a New Home in Hinsdale at DeNucci’s

DeNucci’s has become a familiar name for Italian American cooking across Chicago and the North Shore.

With the opening of DeNucci’s Hinsdale, Ballyhoo Hospitality brings its approach to a new suburban community while staying true to its roots.

Located at 8 E. 1st Street in downtown Hinsdale, the restaurant marks DeNucci’s third location, joining Lincoln Park and Highland Park, and represents Ballyhoo Hospitality’s 14th restaurant overall. The opening will roll out in phases, with December dedicated to takeout only, followed by full service dining beginning in January.

A classic menu led by Chef Sal Lo Cascio

A seasonal pizza topped with fresh vegetables and basil at DeNucci’s. Courtesy of Ballyhoo Hospitality

At the heart of the menu is a commitment to classic Italian American dishes that have defined DeNucci’s from the start. Guests will find staples like Eggplant Parmesan, Veal Marsala, Branzino Piccata, and Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, along with nightly specials such as Lasagna Bolognese. For Chef Salvatore “Sal” Lo Cascio, staying focused on those dishes is a conscious choice.

“The menu is intentionally classic because we have a strong belief in it and in the dishes we have built the brand around,” Lo Cascio said. “That foundation does not change from neighborhood to neighborhood.”

That consistency does not mean stagnation. “Seasonal specials are a big part of what we do,” Lo Cascio told Appetito Magazine. “You can expect dishes like lobster risotto and spaghetti frutti di mare to make appearances, along with other rotating offerings that reflect the season.”

Pizza remains one of DeNucci’s defining elements, and Hinsdale will experience the full range of styles the restaurant is known for. “Pizza is always a major focus for us,” Lo Cascio said. “Hinsdale will see everything from our New York–style pies to our Tavern-Style Mondays, which have become a favorite across DeNucci’s locations.” He added that the team is “also proud to offer a gluten-free pizza option, so everyone at the table can enjoy the experience without compromise.”

Behind the scenes, much of what defines the food is reflected in its process and precision. “A lot of what makes our food special comes down to technique, consistency, and a few things that stay in-house, including our sauce,” Lo Cascio said.

Why Hinsdale was the right fit for Ballyhoo Hospitality

The dining room at DeNucci’s Hinsdale features warm lighting, vintage details, and an inviting neighborhood feel. Courtesy of Ballyhoo Hospitality

For Ballyhoo Hospitality, the decision to open in Hinsdale was driven as much by the neighborhood as by opportunity. “Hinsdale stood out to us because of the people and the strong sense of community,” Jon Farrer, Partner, President, and COO of Ballyhoo Hospitality, told Appetito. “We spent time getting to know the area and felt a genuine connection. It felt like a place where our hospitality would be appreciated and where we could contribute something meaningful.”

That mindset reflects Ballyhoo’s broader philosophy around expansion. “We are growing with purpose,” Farrer said. “Every location we open reflects who we are and how we think about long-term growth. Expanding outside the city means finding communities that align with our values and where our concepts naturally belong.”

Farrer sees returning customers as deeply loyal when trust is earned. “Suburban diners are looking for places they can rely on and return to often,” he said. “That is where we focus our energy.” His goal for DeNucci’s Hinsdale is to deliver the same experience guests expect in the city while ensuring it feels personal. “DeNucci’s is meant to be a place where guests feel comfortable, welcomed, and taken care of from the moment they walk in.”

“DeNucci’s is a brand built on simplicity, consistency, and genuine hospitality, all driven by the people behind it,” Farrer said. With Lo Cascio closely involved and a shared commitment across leadership and staff, each location is designed to feel familiar without feeling formulaic. “While each location reflects its neighborhood, the food, service, and overall feeling will always be dependable, and rooted in a shared commitment to excellence.”

Looking ahead

A lineup of classic cocktails inspired by Italian aperitivo culture at DeNucci’s Hinsdale. Courtesy of Ballyhoo Hospitality

Looking ahead, Ballyhoo Hospitality continues to plan thoughtfully rather than aggressively. “We are always looking ahead, but we grow with intention,” Farrer said. He confirmed upcoming openings including Zenzi Den, a Japanese inspired comfort dining concept set to debut in spring 2026, followed by Arkadia at One Winnetka in 2027, centered on Mediterranean flavors and hospitality.

With its warm interiors, classic menu, and emphasis on hospitality over trend chasing, DeNucci’s Hinsdale is positioned to become part of the town’s everyday favorite places rather than a destination reserved for special occasions.