Gluten Free Holiday Desserts Everyone Will Love

Holiday meals are rarely simple. Between family traditions and crowded tables, making room for a gluten free guest can feel like one more thing to manage. Dessert is often the hardest, but it doesn't have to be.

From flourless Italian classics to bakery favorites, Appetito has covered gluten free sweets that focus on desserts your friends and family will actually want to eat.

Whether you are hosting a large group or bringing something sweet in hand, these Appetito-approved gluten free desserts make it easier to offer a dish that everyone at the table can enjoy.

Explore some of Appetito’s gluten free coverage from over the years:

Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites

Finding tasty gluten-free desserts can be challenging, but that’s about to change. Our New York City-based contributor, Morgan Hines, shares this recipe from Lindsay Grimes’ cookbook Something Sweet.

Struffoli: How to Make Gluten-Free Italian Honey Balls A sticky and satisfying Neapolitan holiday dessert can taste just as sweet when made with gluten-free flour.

Castagnaccio is a Decadent, Vegan and Gluten-Free Italian Cake Food and travel writer Justin Patulli shares a decadent cake recipe featuring chestnut flour that is perfect year-round and both vegan and gluten-free.