Recipes

Gluten Free Holiday Desserts Everyone Will Love

Gluten free desserts that belong on your holiday table.

9:00 AM EST on December 22, 2025

Holiday meals are rarely simple. Between family traditions and crowded tables, making room for a gluten free guest can feel like one more thing to manage. Dessert is often the hardest, but it doesn't have to be.

From flourless Italian classics to bakery favorites, Appetito has covered gluten free sweets that focus on desserts your friends and family will actually want to eat.

Whether you are hosting a large group or bringing something sweet in hand, these Appetito-approved gluten free desserts make it easier to offer a dish that everyone at the table can enjoy.

Explore some of Appetito’s gluten free coverage from over the years:

cannoli brownie bites

Gluten-Free Cannoli Brownie Bites


Finding tasty gluten-free desserts can be challenging, but that’s about to change. Our New York City-based contributor, Morgan Hines, shares this recipe from Lindsay Grimes’ cookbook Something Sweet.

Gluten-free Struffoli in cups

Struffoli: How to Make Gluten-Free Italian Honey Balls

A sticky and satisfying Neapolitan holiday dessert can taste just as sweet when made with gluten-free flour.

Castagnaccio is a gluten-free, vegan cake made with chestnut flour.

Castagnaccio is a Decadent, Vegan and Gluten-Free Italian Cake

Food and travel writer Justin Patulli shares a decadent cake recipe featuring chestnut flour that is perfect year-round and both vegan and gluten-free.

Limonetti Cookies.

Limonetti Cookies, a Gluten-Free Nod to the Amalfi Coast

A crunchy and chewy gluten-free treat, these cookies get their brightness from limoncello.


Pignoli cookies.

Start a Holiday Tradition with Gluten-Free Pignoli Cookies

Danielle Kaye shares her gluten free version of a traditional family holiday recipe for Pignoli cookies - chewy almond-based balls with a hint of crunch and topped with fresh pinoli nuts.


olive oil cake

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake

Our contributor Michelle Sessa shares this versatile and light gluten free cake.


