Recipes
Ricotta Olive Oil Cake for a Springtime Treat
This versatile light cake can be enjoyed any time of day and by almost anyone—it’s even gluten-free!
Talking San Sabino with Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli
The chefs behind West Village hit Don Angie discuss their brand-new follow-up, the seafood-centric San Sabino, and much more in this Appetito interview.
Postcards from Parma: Sheltering with Fish Soup in Livorno
On a tempestuous roadtrip, our contributor from Parma seeks shelter from a storm over a bowl of Tuscan fish soup in the port city of Livorno.
How to Make a Dirty Martini Pizza
Gelso & Grand’s “The Dirty Aly” is a clever twist on the dirty martini flavor profile in pizza form. Here’s how to make it at home.
How the Talented Italian Alessandra Mai Vinh Eats in America
Verona-born model/dancer/choreographer, Alessandra Mai Vinh, shares with Appetito her experiences with food as an Italian in America.