Ricotta Olive Oil Cake for a Springtime Treat

This versatile light cake can be enjoyed any time of day and by almost anyone—it’s even gluten-free!

9:00 AM EDT on April 11, 2024

olive oil cake

Olive oil cake. Photo: Michele Sessa

I came up with this ricotta olive oil cake recipe for our gluten-free eaters and now, it’s a family favorite with everyone. It’s perfect for breakfast, as a snack, or as a simple dessert.

I’ve served a variety of in-season fruits alongside the cake, including peaches, apples, and mangos, so you’re not limited to usual berries.

Serve the ricotta olive oil cake warm with a scoop of ice cream or gelato, a dusting of powdered sugar, or at room temperature for a tasty treat! It’s also terrific for your brunch table.

I hope you enjoy my recipe and give it a try. Follow me @michele7533 on Instagram for more inventive Italian recipes. Ciao for now from Casa Michele’s Kitchen!

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake

Recipe by Michele Sessa
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • Wet ingredients

  • 4 large 4 room temp. eggs

  • ¾ cup sugar

  • 1 cup 1 drained whole milk ricotta

  • 1 tsp. 1 vanilla extract

  • 1 1 lemon zest

  • Pinch salt

  • Dry ingredients

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 olive oil

  • ¼ tsp. salt

  • 2 2 ½ tsp cinnamon

  • 1 tbsp. 1 baking soda

  • 2 cups 2 fine almond flour

  • 3 cups 3 mixed blueberries and chopped strawberries

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 sliced almonds

  • 3 tbsp. 3 turbinado sugar for topping

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Spray a 9-inch springform pan with baking spray.
  • Combine wet ingredients in a bowl and add the oil, salt, and cinnamon.
  • Stir in the almond flour, then fold in 2 cups of the fruit.
  • Arrange the rest of the berries on top and add the sliced almonds and sprinkle the sugar on top.
  • Bake for about 60 minutes until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
  • Let cool and loosen from the side of the pan with a knife and open the springform.
  • Serve with a smile and some whipped cream if desired!

