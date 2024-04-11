Ricotta Olive Oil Cake for a Springtime Treat

I came up with this ricotta olive oil cake recipe for our gluten-free eaters and now, it’s a family favorite with everyone. It’s perfect for breakfast, as a snack, or as a simple dessert.

I’ve served a variety of in-season fruits alongside the cake, including peaches, apples, and mangos, so you’re not limited to usual berries.

Serve the ricotta olive oil cake warm with a scoop of ice cream or gelato, a dusting of powdered sugar, or at room temperature for a tasty treat! It’s also terrific for your brunch table.

I hope you enjoy my recipe and give it a try. Follow me @michele7533 on Instagram for more inventive Italian recipes. Ciao for now from Casa Michele’s Kitchen!

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake







0 from 0 votes Recipe by Michele Sessa Servings 8 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 1 hour Ingredients Wet ingredients

4 large 4 room temp. eggs

¾ cup sugar

1 cup 1 drained whole milk ricotta

1 tsp. 1 vanilla extract

1 1 lemon zest

Pinch salt

Dry ingredients

3/4 cup 3/4 olive oil

¼ tsp. salt

2 2 ½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp. 1 baking soda

2 cups 2 fine almond flour

3 cups 3 mixed blueberries and chopped strawberries

1/4 cup 1/4 sliced almonds

3 tbsp. 3 turbinado sugar for topping Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Spray a 9-inch springform pan with baking spray.

Combine wet ingredients in a bowl and add the oil, salt, and cinnamon.

Stir in the almond flour, then fold in 2 cups of the fruit.

Arrange the rest of the berries on top and add the sliced almonds and sprinkle the sugar on top.

Bake for about 60 minutes until golden and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Let cool and loosen from the side of the pan with a knife and open the springform.

