The Gluten-free Pantry of a Famed Italian Chef

Whether you’re cooking for yourself or for a loved one, factoring in gluten-free ingredients doesn’t have to limit you in terms of Italian cooking. There are plenty of options on the market including gluten-free pastas, pre-made pizza crusts, flours, and more.
Massari, who hails from Bologna in the food-centric region of Emilia Romagna, takes special care to consider the allergies and dietary restrictions of those who dine in his restaurant. He often purchases premade or pre-mixed products that are gluten free as opposed to making his own at Lucciola, to eliminate the possibility of cross-contamination. As a result, he’s cultivated a list of gluten-free must-haves. Many items included in Massari’s selection are available online or at retailers like Eataly.
Here the four gluten-free products Massari always uses for gluten-free cooking at his restaurant, as he shares with Appetito (responses have been edited and condensed for clarity):
“I love Pasta Felicetti's Penne No 33 Organic, gluten-free pasta made with rice and corn. It has exceptional taste and texture, maintaining the al dente quality we crave in pasta. The use of organic ingredients ensures a healthier choice, and its versatility allows for a variety of delicious dishes. It's the perfect option for gluten-free pasta.”
“The taste and texture are exceptional, just like traditional gnocchi. Mamma Emma's commitment to quality ensures a truly authentic Italian experience. They're convenient to prepare and perfect for those with dietary restrictions.”
“It's naturally gluten-free, making it perfect for those who need to avoid gluten. But beyond that, it's packed with nutrients, high in fiber, and rich in antioxidants. Plus, it has a low glycemic index and is versatile in the kitchen.”
