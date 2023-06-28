Skip to Content
Eataly’s Pistacchio is a Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Gelato Pop-Up for Summer

Eataly NYC Flatiron has opened its new pop-up gelato bar Pistacchio, in collaboration with second-generation gelato chef Patrizia Pasqualetti.

7:31 PM EDT on June 28, 2023

An overhead photo of pistachio gelato variations

Pistacchio is a pop-up gelato bar at Eataly NYC Flatiron, offering gluten and dairy free gelato. Photo: Reimy Gonzalez, Eataly

Summer in New York City just got a whole lot sweeter — especially if you’re dairy or gluten free. 

Eataly announced the opening of its latest innovation earlier today, a limited-time pop-up gelato bar called Pistacchio, nestled in La Scuola inside the Italian food destination’s Flatiron location in New York City. All menu items are free of gluten and dairy.

“This season, we're focusing on pistachio and all of its decadent combinations with a plethora of new and exciting flavors that are sure to delight your senses,” Eataly says in a release timed to coincide with today’s launch.

Pistacchio was created in a collaboration between Eataly and Patrizia Pasqualetti, a second-generation gelato chef. 

“In honor of my father's gelato-making legacy, I always start any recipe with the highest quality ingredients,” Pasqualetti tells Appetito. “This limited-time pop-up concept at Eataly Flatiron is the answer to the love that everyone has for pistachios.”

Pasqualetti became a gelato chef with the intent to carry on her father’s business, which he started in Orvieto, in the Umbria region of Italy. As she progressed in the gelato craft, she learned to make creamy desserts infused with seasonal flavors, bringing her talents to California in 2010, where she worked recently with Eataly Silicon Valley and Eataly Los Angeles.

The menu includes an array of pistachio-focused flavors including “Sicilian Pistachio,” “Salted Pistachio” and “Vanilla With Crunchy Pistachio — made with different milks such as rice milk and cashew milk. But there are other flavors outside the pistachio range, too. “Hazelnut,” “Chocolate,” “Wild Strawberry,” “Peach” and “Mango are also listed. There are also afagatto and milkshake options.

Gelato is available to purchase at the Pistacchio pop-up bar at Eataly NYC Flatiron, 200 Fifth Ave., Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.



