News
Eataly’s Pistacchio is a Dairy-Free, Gluten-Free Gelato Pop-Up for Summer
Eataly NYC Flatiron has opened its new pop-up gelato bar Pistacchio, in collaboration with second-generation gelato chef Patrizia Pasqualetti.
The Winners of Fra’ Mani’s Mortadella Sandwich Competition are…
In a new contest presented by Bay Area salumi and charcuterie company Fra'Mani, 19 sandwich makers competed for Best Mortadella Sandwich.
Danielle Caminiti’s Simple, Elegant Take on Stuffed Artichokes
Lawyer and cookbook author Danielle Caminiti shares her iteration of a classic Italian stuffed artichoke dish from her website Have U Covered in the Kitchen.
Five Things I Learned over Three Meals in Two Days with Massimo Bottura
Appetito's Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, recalls his serendipitous experience in the restaurants of Massimo Bottura.
Appetito Review: Flour + Water Pasta
Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, took a deep dive into an artisinal pasta from the famed San Francisco eatery, Flour + Water.