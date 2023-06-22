8 Great Places to Get Gelato in NYC This Summer

Gelato is ice cream’s cool, Italian cousin. It’s denser (made with less air) than its creamy counterpart, and in composition contains less cream, more milk, and usually less egg yolks and sugar. An added bonus is that gelato places tend to have a more nuanced and diverse range of flavor profiles than your average ice cream shop.

In many neighborhoods around New York City, it can be remarkably easy to find a worthwhile gelateria these days. Here are 8 places to try (actually, many more, given that some of the gelaterias on this list have multiple locations) next time you’re out and about and in need of a chilled treat.

Gelato from il laboratorio del gelato in New York City.

1. il laboratorio del gelato

188 Ludlow St., Manhattan

Essentially the mecca of gelato in NYC, this open-since-2002 gelato “lab” now boasts more than 300 flavors through its wholesale operation. While the flavor list gets trimmed down once you enter their headquarters on the Lower East Side—there are also two locations in suburban New Jersey—il laboratorio will still give you an eye-popping selection filled with bright colors and unique, simple flavors. They use seasonal fruits and vegetables, curating their menu to appeal to the traditional gelato lovers as well as the more ambitious ones.

2. Evelina Pop-Up

211 DeKalb Ave., Brooklyn

Located right outside the modern Mediterranean restaurant Evelina, this gelato stand offers a modest selection of flavors, yet the traditional dense creaminess rivals any other gelato purveyor in the city. The usually fruit-centric flavor profiles are dominant and cup-licking good, while the popular corner location on DeKalb and Adelphi allows for a quick drop-in after eating dinner at any of Fort Greene’s popular restaurants.

Gelato from Sant Ambroeus Gelateria. Photo: Courtesy of Sant Ambroeus Gelateria

3. Sant Ambroeus Gelateria

267 Lafayette St., Manhattan

The Italian hospitality group from Milan that boasts multiple restaurants across the city is now bringing its Italian roots to the gelato business. You can enjoy your traditional Italian gelato selection in a glamorous yet relaxed cafe setting, while upping your game with the coppe, gelato’s version of an ice cream sundae topped with whipped cream, fruit, or other toppings. This Sant Ambroeus classic allows customers to exit the sweaty streets of New York and pretend they've been whisked right to the Italian coast. The gelateria also offers a wide selection of vegan and sorbetto flavors, as well as many other sweets and coffee options.

4. Gelataria Gentile

253 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn; multiple locations, Manhattan

Gentile, originally founded in Italy in 1880 and known for placing mini-cones atop its gelato, has brought its expertise to four locations across NYC: three in Manhattan and one in Williamsburg. When I visited the Williamsburg shop, the location wasn’t receiving an insane amount of foot traffic, nor was their decor too over-the-top. I had a sneaking suspicion that this all meant the flavors would truly speak for themselves, and boy was I right. My favorite was the dark chocolate, as it was smooth with just the right amount of creaminess while bursting with pure chocolate flavor.

5. Figo — Il Gelato Italiano

178 Mulberry St., Manhattan; 2902 23rd Ave, Queens

I couldn’t have a complete guide to gelato without including a spot in Little Italy! This family-owned gelateria is on the smaller side, but its success has allowed it to expand to another location in Astoria, Queens. Using very traditional Italian flavors, FIGO fits the bill for exactly what one would be looking for on a trip to Little Italy: a down-to-earth gelateria with real-deal gelato that has all the classics.

Gelato from Eataly. Photo: Courtesy of Eataly

6. Il Gelato at Eataly

200 5th Ave. and 101 Liberty St., 3rd floor, Manhattan

Just having the name recognition of Eataly, one of the premier Italian establishments in New York City, makes this particular gelato stand a must-try. Located amongst the other counters at Eataly’s famous Flatiron marketplace—and at the downtown Eataly near the World Trade Center—Il Gelato’s gelatos and sorbettos are made with the freshest ingredients sourced from Italy. Whether you have just finished a meal at one of Eataly’s on-site restaurants or taking a break from shopping for made-in-Italy food and drink products, Il Gelato offers a convenient and delicious diversion.

The team at Locanda Vini e Olii has launched a new gelato cart near the Clinton Hill restaurant. Photo: Lewis Woloch

7. Biddrina Gelato

129 Gates Ave., Brooklyn

This is a more unorthodox, but equally tasty spot to get a satisfying cup of gelato. Biddrina Gelato, a concept created by the team at Locanda Vini e Olii, and located right outside of the popular restaurant in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill, offers a condensed menu with a tantalizing array of flavor profiles. Spices like cardamom and turmeric get blended with traditional Italian flavors of chocolate and pistachio. One popular must-try gelato is a carrot-tumeric mix.

Dolce serves gelato and sorbetto from a walk-up counter and storefront in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Photo: Richard Martin

8. Dolce Brooklyn Gelato

204 Sackett St., Brooklyn

This storefront shop started by a Brooklyn couple has become the go-to spot for gelato in Carroll Gardens following a move from nearby Red Hook a few years back. There’s a rotating list of gelato and sorbetto made with fresh local and regional ingredients, including milk and cream from Battenill Vallery Creamery in the Hudson Valley. The walk-up counter also sells in-house macarons, as well as special sundaes and other surprises. Dolce’s gelato is also available on dessert menus at about 40 restaurants, including the acclaimed Red Hook Tavern.