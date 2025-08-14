Shayna Terese Taylor on Her Organic Olive Oil & Farm Life in Umbria

A holistic chef and the founder of Shayna’s Kitchen, Shayna Terese Taylor has truly embraced ‘la dolce vita’ by trading her hectic LA lifestyle for a simpler and healthier way of living in the region of Umbria .

Now, the wellness leader, influencer and soon-to-be author grows all her own food and harvests olives from centuries-old groves on her own land, and has organically turned this way of life, and her products, into a successful business.

Shayna shared more about the beauty and serenity of farm life in Italy, the inspiration behind her lifestyle platform, and more, in our conversation with her this month.

Tell us about Shayna's Kitchen!

Shayna’s Kitchen was born from my deep passion for healing through food, nature, and rituals. It’s more than a brand, it’s a lifestyle rooted in slow, intentional living and a return to the wisdom of the Earth. What started as a place to share recipes and wellness rituals evolved into a brand that offers nourishing products made with the most amazing quality, integrity and heart.

What was the inspiration behind the brand?

After years of struggling with my own health (especially gut and hormonal imbalances) I realized that true wellness comes from reconnecting to the basics: real food, aligned living, and taking time to tune in. I wanted to create something that inspires people to come back home to themselves, and that’s what Shayna’s Kitchen is about. From the way we source to the way we share, everything is infused with intention.

You’re originally from the US, but like many, something drew you to Italy—can you share more about that connection?

Italy has always held a special place in my heart. The pace, the beauty, the reverence for food - it all resonates so deeply with how I want to live. When I was going through my Saturn Return, I felt a deep calling to change my life and start a brand-new chapter in Italy for me. I came here seeking a different way of being, one that felt softer, more aligned, more human. And I found it. Italy reminded me that joy, nourishment, and connection can be daily practices.

Why Umbria?

I was feeling exhausted by city life and sick of the declining food quality in the U.S. I had always admired how Italian agriculture remains one of the most sustainable and respected in the world. Umbria felt like the perfect place to reconnect with nature, with food, and with myself. I dreamed of having my own farm, surrounded by animals, olive trees, and stillness. It’s a place where life slows down, and everything feels more honest. It gave me the space to breathe again.

Can you tell us about your dreamy farm life there?

I’ve always imagined creating a space where I could grow my own food, care for animals, and stay deeply connected to nature. I take so much pride in the land I bought in Umbria, especially in the olive trees, some of which are over 200 years old. Being able to harvest from them and create my own organic olive oil to share with the world is one of the most rewarding parts of this journey.

You’re making organic extra virgin olive oil on your own land in Italy—tell us what makes yours so unique!

Shayna’s Kitchen olive oil is incredibly special to me, not just because it’s made on my own land in Umbria, but because of the history and purity behind it. The olive trees on the property are over 200 years old, and their deep roots produce olives with an exceptionally high polyphenol count, so much so that the oil has medicinal properties. It's certified organic, single estate, harvested in small batches, and cold-pressed to preserve all of its integrity. It’s truly the kind of olive oil you can taste the land, the sun, the soil. I love to have an olive oil and lemon shot every morning. For me, it’s not just an ingredient. It’s a medicine, a ritual.

Shayna Terese Taylor produces a certified organic extra virgin olive oil on her property in Umbria.

What does Made in Italy mean to you?

It means craftsmanship, pride, patience. There’s something so sacred about the Italian approach to making - whether it’s food, fashion, or ceramics. “Made in Italy” to me means honoring the process as much as the product, and never cutting corners. It’s about beauty, legacy, and soul.

How has living in Italy and the food healed you?

Italy taught me to slow down. To savor. To eat with presence. I used to view food through the lens of control, and for so long I was scared of food back when I was in America, but here, I rediscovered joy and trust in the body. The simplicity of the food reminded me that nourishment doesn’t need to be complicated. It just needs to be real and intentional.

Can you tell us about the wellness retreats you offer in Italy?

Yes! Hosting retreats has been one of the most beautiful parts of this journey. They’re immersive experiences rooted in transformation, self-discovery, and healing. We do everything from movement and meditation to workshops on gut health, cooking classes, and sound healing. And of course, there’s time for connection, nature, and magic. It’s truly a soul-reset.

Anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Yes! I’m so excited to be launching a new online community soon. It’s going to be a safe and soulful space for like-minded women to connect, grow, and support each other through different seasons of life. It’s a space where I’ll be guiding intimate experiences alongside other incredible wellness leaders, combining rituals, healing, and connection. Also, I just signed a book deal! I’ll be writing my first book filled with wellness recipes and spiritual practices that have supported me over the years. It feels like a natural extension of everything I’ve been sharing, and I can’t wait to bring it to life.