Recipes

Two Recipes for Xmas Eve Featuring Michael’s of Brooklyn Sauces

Content creator & food influencer Danielle Caminiti shares two recipes for Xmas Eve featuring sauces from Michael's of Brooklyn.

9:00 AM EST on December 18, 2025

The sauces of Michael’s of Brooklyn and made on site and shipped nationwide.

It's safe to say that we have been in a Michael's of Brooklyn state of mind as of late. After championing the superiority of their sauces, we decided to take it a step further by partnering with Danielle Caminiti, a talented digital creator and Italian food influencer (who also happens to practice law) on a few recipes that showcase said superiority of Michael's sauces and make every night easier putting food on the table for your family.

These recipes are catered toward the Feast of Seven Fishes, the Italian-American traditional seafood dinner on Christmas Eve, but they work year-round.

For our purposes here, we are focused on the Feast since we are eager to promote the embrace of this meal as a means for all (i.e. not just Italian-Americans) to celebrate Christmas Eve in a fun, festive manner. This would initiate a broader embrace by all of the Italian lifestyle as inspired by cuisine.

Our Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto will be on Good Day New York (Fox5) this Tuesday, 12/23, at 9:45 EST talking about this very concept of encouraging all to come to the Italian table while also demonstrating one of Danielle's recipes. Tune in or watch this space for the coverage and link.

As for now, here are two fast, delicious recipes from Danielle - Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata and Mussels Marina, both featuring Michael's of Brooklyn sauces - that we hope find their way to your Italian table on Christmas Eve and beyond:

Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata

Mussels Marinara

Buon Natale!

