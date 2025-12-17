How to Make Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata

This fast and delicious meal features sauce from Michael's of Brooklyn and is perfect for your Feast of Seven Fishes or any time of year.

Linguine with Shrimp Arrabbiata Recipe by Danielle Caminiti







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 lb. 1 linguine

1 lb. 1 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

1 32 oz. 1 jar of Michael's of Brooklyn Arrabbiata Sauce

3 cloves 3 garlic, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

1/2 tsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

salt and freshly ground black pepper

fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

fresh torn basil

reserved pasta water, as needed Directions Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Cook linguine until al dente; reserve ½ cup pasta water and drain.

Season shrimp lightly with salt and pepper.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Add garlic and red pepper flakes.

Sauté for 30 seconds.

Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes per side (until just pink).

Remove shrimp and set aside.

Deglaze pan with white wine for 2 mins.

Lower heat to medium and add arrabbiata sauce.

Simmer 3-5 minutes.

Add torn basil.

Return shrimp to the pan.

Add linguine and toss to coat (adding pasta water as needed).

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Remove from heat.

Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

Garnish with torn basil (optional).

Add a drizzle of good olive oil (optional). Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook