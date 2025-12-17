Skip to Content
Recipes

How to Make Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata

This recipe for a spicy shrimp and pasta features the Arrabbiata sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.

2:00 PM EST on December 17, 2025

Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata by Danielle Caminiti.

This fast and delicious meal features sauce from Michael's of Brooklyn and is perfect for your Feast of Seven Fishes or any time of year.

Linguine with Shrimp Arrabbiata

Recipe by Danielle Caminiti
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 linguine

  • 1 lb. 1 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

  • 1 32 oz. 1 jar of Michael's of Brooklyn Arrabbiata Sauce

  • 3 cloves 3 garlic, thinly sliced

  • 2 tbsp. 2 olive oil

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry white wine

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 red pepper flakes (adjust to taste)

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

  • fresh torn basil

  • reserved pasta water, as needed

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Cook linguine until al dente; reserve ½ cup pasta water and drain.
  • Season shrimp lightly with salt and pepper.
  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Add garlic and red pepper flakes.
  • Sauté for 30 seconds.
  • Add shrimp and cook 1-2 minutes per side (until just pink).
  • Remove shrimp and set aside.
  • Deglaze pan with white wine for 2 mins. 
  • Lower heat to medium and add arrabbiata sauce.
  • Simmer 3-5 minutes.
  • Add torn basil. 
  • Return shrimp to the pan.
  • Add linguine and toss to coat (adding pasta water as needed).
  • Taste and adjust seasoning.
  • Remove from heat.
  • Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.
  • Garnish with torn basil (optional).
  • Add a drizzle of good olive oil (optional).

