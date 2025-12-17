How to Make Linguini with Shrimp Arrabbiata

Lioni
This recipe for a spicy shrimp and pasta features the Arrabbiata sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.
Content creator Danielle Caminiti shares her recipe for Mussells Marina featuring the sauce of Michael's of Brooklyn.
The new Bucktown restaurant focuses on wood fired steaks, seafood, and housemade pasta.
A historic Milanese courtyard transforms into a seasonal gathering place of skating, generosity, and Italian hospitality.
This classic holiday dish connects Italian tradition, family memory, and the art of the festive table.
A Midtown Manhattan institution marks a milestone birthday for one of its most devoted regulars.
A smart and simple gift guide to Italian books worth wrapping (and unwrapping).