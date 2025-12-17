Inside the Winter Ice Skating Experience at Portrait Milano

In Milan’s Fashion District, where tradition and innovation converge, Portrait Milano unveils The Gift: Portrait of a Winter’s Tale, an ice-skating experience beneath a towering Christmas tree in the hotel’s courtyard. The rink sits within a former 16th century seminary, one of the oldest in Europe.

Available until January 6, 2026, the project is an initiative of the Ferragamo family, developed in partnership with Fondazione Mente, Perfect Moments, and Lindt, with proceeds from the skating rink ticket sales being donated directly to the foundation. Established by Manuele d’Oppido and Vanessa Bozzacchi, Fondazione Mente supports children and young adults with neurodevelopmental disorders, particularly those on the autism spectrum.

“The Gift was born from the desire to offer something beautiful to the city and, at the same time, to transform the joy of Christmas into an act of shared generosity," says Valeriano Antonioli, CEO of Lungarno Collection, to which Portrait Milano belongs. "It is a gift to Milan, but also a way to give back, with gratitude, what we receive every day from this extraordinary city.”

Four glass greenhouses representing the brands involved complete the festive atmosphere, with free skating performances on special dates, as well as hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts, and panettone offered by the rink.

A glass greenhouse surrounding the rink showcases winter fashion as part of The Gift experience.

Giving back to the community is woven into the fabric of Portrait Milano, the flagship brand of the Lungarno Collection, owned by the Ferragamo Family. Through its piazza, open to the city, it serves as a meeting point of conviviality. The restaurants, bars, and boutiques framing the piazza and united under a 17th century arched portico, further adding to the feeling of community, making Portrait Milano a destination in the heart of the Fashion District.

Echoing the spirit of the former Seminary it inhabits, the hotel’s 73 rooms and suites were developed to foster social connection in the restaurants and boutiques in Piazza del Quadrilattero. Antonia, a store symbolic of Milanese fashion, sits alongside So-Le Studio, which offers jewelry made of repurposed materials. Dining spots Beefbar, Rumore, and 10_11 Bar Giardino Ristorante add vibrancy to the square. The Longevity Spa brings serenity through mind and body wellness, and the rooms and suites of the hotel are an oasis of privacy and tranquility, with the secluded second-floor portico inviting reflection.

Dessert and vin brulee are served amid softly lit holiday surroundings.

Upon entering the hotel, one can feel the warm embrace of the Ferragamo family with personal touches placed in common spaces and guest rooms, from photographs, books, and patents of their iconic shoe collection. The interiors, meant to be a portrait of Milan itself, were designed by architect Michele Bonan and honor Milanese décor from the 1950s, with green and red accents, marble from select quarries in northern Italy, and Italian walnut wood. And while a walk-in closet in the master suite reminds us that Portrait Milano is very much a five-star hotel, luxury is in the subtle details that permeate the rooms and allow the spirit of the building to continue to shine, even hundreds of years after its establishment.

Thoughtful touches are present in Portrait’s restaurant, 10_11 Bar Giardino Ristorante, for the intersection of the streets it’s located on, Via Sant’Andrea 10 and Corso Venezia 11. Here, guests can discover Cake Couture, a dessert collection celebrating the intersection of fashion and pastry and inspired by some of the timeless shoe designs by Salvatore Ferragamo, now displayed at the Ferragamo Museum in Florence. Pastry Chef Cesare Murzilli's creations reflect the same meticulous craftsmanship that defined these historic shoes, translated into intricate chocolate work, layered flavors, and vibrant chocolate tags. Displayed alongside the very shoes that inspired them, the desserts take center stage in the dining room of 10_11.

Italian dessert and digestivo at Portrait Milano restaurant with holiday lights in background.

The menu, designed with conviviality in mind, offers classic Italian dishes like Risotto alla Milanese and Pasta in Bianco, a tableside preparation of a simple Italian pasta dish with butter and Parmigiano. Spaghettata di Mezzanotte, served at the bar every night at midnight, best captures the spirit of a seminary turned hospitality haven. This comforting bowl of spaghetti with olive oil, garlic, and pepper chili flakes is meant to be enjoyed in company as the day comes to a close, inviting guests to end the day in conversation over the pleasure of a shared meal, the cornerstone of Italian culinary tradition. 10_11 introduced an elegant brunch offering this past autumn complete with a tableside Bloody Mary cart, a la carte offerings and an expansive buffet.

Some items of the brunch buffet at the Portrait Milano hotel.

Some of the holiday specials that can be enjoyed rink side also make an appearance in the 10_11 menu. Classic panettone is served alongside cioccolata scaldacuore con panna (heart-warming hot chocolate with whipped cream), and sweetened vin brulee (mulled red wine) is served hot with spices and citrus.

Under the golden glow of the holiday lights adorning Piazza dil Quadrilatero, Portrait Milano becomes a living expression of conviviality, generosity, and the warm spirit of Italian Hospitality, echoing the seminary this square once housed.