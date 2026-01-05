Skip to Content
News

The Saint Reopens in Dallas Design District

Guests will find familiar favorites alongside new dishes in a more expansive setting.

10:00 AM EST on January 5, 2026

Tiramisu dessert layered with mascarpone and cocoa on a white round plate and a dish of sauce next to it at The Saint Dallas

Tiramisu served with cocoa dusting at The Saint in Dallas. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

When The Saint first opened in Deep Ellum in 2023, it quickly found its footing as a modern Italian steakhouse.  Now, The Saint begins its next chapter in a new home in the Dallas Design District with Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel leading the kitchen.

As Andy Hooper, CEO of Hooper Hospitality Concepts, explains, “The Design District offers the ideal setting for the experience we’ve created. It gives us greater visibility, a setting that matches the sophistication of our menu, and a chance to welcome even more guests into the world of The Saint.”

Inside the 1,800 square foot space, a golden-tiled stairway and an eighteenth-century chandelier meet a graffitied antique oil portrait by local artist Kelly O’Neal. Nearly every seat offers a view of the downtown Dallas skyline.

A chef shaped by family and Texas

The Saint dining room with tables set and a view of the downtown Dallas skyline
The Saint dining room with downtown Dallas skyline views in the Design District. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel brings a perspective based on both his upbringing and his classical training. A Dallas native, Esquivel traces his culinary roots back to cooking alongside his grandmothers before honing his skills at the Culinary Institute of America and working in kitchens such as Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Georgie by Curtis Stone, and Harper’s. He also played a foundational role in opening Nuri Steakhouse, later recognized among the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

“Cooking with my grandmothers taught me that comfort food isn’t about technique—it’s about care. Nothing was rushed. Food was meant to feed people emotionally as much as physically,” he told Appetito. “That mindset stays with me when I cook Italian food today. I focus on flavor that feels familiar, portions that feel generous, and dishes that make people slow down. Even when the execution is refined, the soul of the food has to feel lived in.”

Texas, he adds, plays a defining role. “Texas gives you permission to be bold. The flavors get deeper, the portions more confident, and there’s an expectation of richness and generosity. I’m still honoring Italian tradition, but I’m not afraid to lean into smoke, char, or heavier seasoning when it makes sense. It’s Italian food that understands where it’s being served.”

The menu

Sliced double cut Berkshire pork chop plated with peach mostarda and microgreens at The Saint Dallas
Double cut Berkshire pork chop with peach mostarda and greens at The Saint in Dallas. Photo credit: Samantha Marie Photography

Under Esquivel’s direction, The Saint continues its Texas-driven approach to Italian steakhouse dining. “What sets us apart is our commitment to Texas ingredients and our ability to elevate Italian classics with a uniquely local perspective,” Esquivel told Appetito. “We focus on refinement without losing the warmth that comfort food should deliver.”

The Double Cut Berkshire Pork Chop with peach mostarda remains a signature, and lighter touches come through in dishes like ricotta gnudi. Their tiramisu is a must-try standout. 

Looking ahead

“The Design District is creative, intentional, and a little daring—so the menu had to reflect that,” Esquivel says. “It pushed me to refine without overcomplicating. The food needed to feel elevated but approachable, something that fits both a special night out and a spontaneous dinner.”

For Hooper, the move reflects the evolution of Dallas diners themselves. “Dallas diners want familiarity and discovery in equal measure. Their sophistication has pushed us to keep evolving,” he says. “The energy of the Design District and the opportunity to welcome guests in this new space makes this move incredibly exciting.”

As for Esquivel, the anticipation is simple. “I’m excited to see people experience the food without context—just reacting to how it makes them feel,” he says. “If they leave feeling taken care of—and excited to come back—then we did our job.”

The Saint opened January 3 at 1000 N. Riverfront Blvd. in Dallas. Dinner service runs Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations are available on their website

Sarah Campise Hallier

Sarah Campise Hallier is the Associate Editor at Appetito Magazine.

