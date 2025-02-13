Hot to Make a Tangy Apple Mostarda

Mostarda, sometime known as mostarda di frutta, is an Italian spicy fruit relish or chutney. It’s traditionally served with cooked meats and poultry or with an antipasto platter. The main flavor and spice used in this apple mostarda condiment is either mustard seeds, as I’ve used here, or mustard powder mixed with whole grain mustard. The sweetness of the fruit mixed with the spiciness of the mustard creates a unique flavor profile.

Apple mostarda is not spicy in the traditional sense, like Calabrian chili paste, but it projects a subtle tanginess. You can serve this warm, room temperature, or chilled, and I find it takes on more depth of flavor over time once refrigerated.

I served it with grilled pork chops to cut through the fattiness of the meat. The leftovers will be served on a toasted ciabatta crostini with whipped ricotta and fresh tarragon.The possibilities are endless with the lovely looking and tasting recipe. I can already hear my Easter ham and lamb calling its name for a unique and updated twist!

