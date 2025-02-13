Skip to Content
Hot to Make a Tangy Apple Mostarda

Try pairing this spicy, fruit-forward mostarda as a unique condiment to complement your next roast meat recipe.

9:00 AM EST on February 13, 2025

Tangy Apple Mostarda by Michele Sessa.

Tangy Apple Mostarda by Michele Sessa.

Mostarda, sometime known as mostarda di frutta, is an Italian spicy fruit relish or chutney. It’s traditionally served with cooked meats and poultry or with an antipasto platter. The main flavor and spice used in this apple mostarda condiment is either mustard seeds, as I’ve used here, or mustard powder mixed with whole grain mustard. The sweetness of the fruit mixed with the spiciness of the mustard creates a unique flavor profile.

Apple mostarda is not spicy in the traditional sense, like Calabrian chili paste, but it projects a subtle tanginess. You can serve this warm, room temperature, or chilled, and I find it takes on more depth of flavor over time once refrigerated.

I served it with grilled pork chops to cut through the fattiness of the meat. The leftovers will be served on a toasted ciabatta crostini with whipped ricotta and fresh tarragon.The possibilities are endless with the lovely looking and tasting recipe.  I can already hear my Easter ham and lamb calling its name for a unique and updated twist!

Enjoy this and my other Italian recipes on my @Michele7533 page.

Tangy Apple Mostarda

Recipe by Michele Sessa
4

10

50

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. 1 minced shallots

  • 1 tbsp 1 butter

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 apple cider vinegar

  • 3 3 apples, cored and diced

  • 3 3 dried dates, chopped

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 dried cranberries

  • 2 tbsp. 2 mustard seeds

  • 1 tbsp. 1 ground mustard

  • 1/2 tbsp. 1/2 ground cinnamon

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 each ground cloves and red pepper flakes

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 each brown and white sugar

  • 1 tbsp. 1 water

Directions

  • Sauté the shallot in butter in a sauce pan for 3-4 minutes.
  • Deglaze the pan with the vinegar and add the sugar and let dissolve.
  • Add all other ingredients and bring them to a soft boil.
  • Reduce the heat and simmer for 40 minutes until the apples are tender and the mixture has thickened.
  • Serve warm if desired but let cool if you prefer it to be refrigerated and served that way.

Stay in touch

