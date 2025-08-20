Spritz, Pizza and Southern Charm at Frannie & The Fox

If you’re craving a taste of Italy in Charleston, look no further than Frannie & The Fox. Tucked inside the stylish Hotel Emeline, this Italian restaurant is a feast for the senses with beautifully handcrafted spritzes, crackling pizzas straight from the Italian made wood fired oven, and a setting that blends Italian charm with Charleston’s signature Southern warmth. It’s the perfect backdrop for sipping an Aperol Spritz, one of the most popular cocktails in the world right now, while soaking in the cozy and eclectic atmosphere.

Chef Paolo Rossin’s Culinary Journey

At the helm is Chef Paolo Rossin, an Italian native whose culinary journey spans the length of his home country, from the Alpine flavors of the north to the sun-kissed coasts of the south. Despite having no formal culinary training, Paolo learned his craft the old-fashioned way, hands-on in bustling kitchens, under the guidance of seasoned chefs, and through family tradition. His father was a chef, his grandparents gifted home cooks, and their kitchen was a playground of fresh pasta, ravioli, and decadent desserts like flan bonet, a silky amaretto, coffee, and caramel custard.

Nine years ago, a close friend persuaded Paolo to trade Italy for the United States, bringing his talent first to Boston, where he spent five years as Executive Chef at Pasta Beach. Eventually Charleston called his name. While his plans to open a restaurant were delayed by COVID, fate stepped in, Frannie & The Fox became his new culinary home, and he has been leading its kitchen for the past three years.

The Food That Defines Frannie & The Fox

Guests enjoying a pizza making class at Frannie & The Fox.

When Paolo isn’t coaxing perfection from the restaurant’s wood fired oven, he gravitates toward dishes that are simple yet soulful, like pillowy ricotta gnocchi bursting with flavor. Lasagna remains his ultimate comfort food, while his pizza heart belongs to the Napoletana style, prized for its airy, tender crust and light char.

Frannie & The Fox’s menu reflects Paolo’s philosophy of honest, approachable Italian cooking rooted in quality ingredients. Regional produce and local purveyors take center stage, and the shareable plates invite lingering over good food and better company. Monthly pizza making classes are a hands-on favorite, and the pies here are a playful mix of Roman and Napoletan styles, crispy yet chewy, traditional yet full of fresh ideas.

A Charleston Restaurant with Italian Soul

Floral decor inside Frannie & The Fox.

Whether you’re going for a world-class spritz and small bites, a leisurely pizza night, or to learn the craft from Chef Paolo himself, Frannie & The Fox serves up a little piece of Italy right in the heart of Charleston.