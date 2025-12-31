Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Neighborhood Joints

Cecchitinis: New York’s Cecchi’s Is Serving Martini Flights

Appetito's contributor, Morgan Hines, talks martini flights with Cecchi's owner, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina.

9:00 AM EST on December 31, 2025

Photo by: Julian Bracero

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

West Village hotspot Cecchi’s is known for its martinis. 

Recently, the restaurant, which actually uses a line drawing of a martini as its logo, launched the Cecchitini Flight, a selection of three mini martinis.

The flight includes the Classic (“gin or vodka, olive or twist”), the Dirty Girl (“vodka, olive, pickle brine”) and the Appletini (“vodka, apple pucker, lemon”).

Available for $25, the Cecchitini Flights have captured some attention on social media.

Below, owner Michael Cecchi-Azzolina opens up in a Q&A with Appetito about his inspiration for Cecchitinis, what the response to the drink flights has been like and how Cecchi’s chose which martinis to include.

Enjoying this article? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.

Q: Can you tell me why you decided to serve a martini flight? 

A: When we closed the patio for the season, where we did $25 bottles of Rosé’s for our afternoons at Cecchi’s, we needed a replacement. Since we are famous for our martinis, a smaller version made sense for the afternoons. When I lived in Russia, many of the bars did flights of vodka. Which were incredibly successful. This is our “mini flight” that has our 3 most popular martinis!

Q: What has the response been like? 

A: The response has been phenomenal! Our guests order so many!

Q: How long will it be on the menu? 

A: It is so popular, we will let it run its natural course. Though when I put the Appletini on our original menu, I thought it would just be seasonal. This is so popular I don’t think it will ever come off the menu. Our guests will kill us. Perhaps the same for the Cecchitinis?

Q: Why did you choose the three martinis included? 

A: We had to have a class, and then let’s have fun, so the dirty girl. The appletini is our most popular drink after the classic, so it had to be included.

Q: What do you hope customers will take away from the Cecchitini experience?

A: While we are a serious restaurant, committed to great food and cocktails, it doesn’t mean you can execute great things and still be playful, silly, irreverent and have fun!

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

A Reflection on Appetito in 2025

Our Editor-in-Chief reflects on the past year's significant achievements as a media brand and looks to the future.

December 31, 2025
News

Dear Emilia Opens in Denver’s RiNo District This January

A new Italian restaurant from the team behind Restaurant Olivia opens in Denver.

December 30, 2025
Today's stories are presented by

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Lioni ad

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

10 Years Dry: Hilary Sheinbaum’s Tips for a Dry Start to 2026

Simple alcohol free rituals and NA swaps from a Dry January advocate.

December 29, 2025
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Paris Packing Favorites

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

December 28, 2025
Recipes

Fried Caciocavallo Squares Using Lioni Latticini’s Newest Cheese

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares a recipe for Fried Caciocavallo Squares that is a perfect appetizer for any gathering.

December 28, 2025
Recipes

A Holiday Pasta al Forno Featuring Cheeses from Lioni Latticini

Appetito's Joanna Moeller shares her holiday recipe for Pasta al Forno featuring premium cheeses from Lioni Latticini.

December 24, 2025
See all posts