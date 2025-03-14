Make a Pomegranate Cosmopolitan Like They Do at Cecchi’s in NYC

The Cosmopolitan is among my favorite cocktails . It’s fruity, fun and sweet (but not too sweet). Plus, it’s gorgeous.

While I love the classic version of the Cosmopolitan that essentially serves as a fifth main character in the well-known Sex and the City television series, I’ve come to love, perhaps even more, a take served at the West Village restaurant Cecchi’s.

“Our ethos is to do riffs on classics,” says Michael Cecchi-Azzolinza, owner of Cecchi’s. “And since we are a distinctly NYC bar and grill, we like to do riffs on NY classics that are whimsical and fun.”

Mr. Cecchi-Azzolina also noted that the Cosmo was invented at the Odeon by a bartender (coincidently) named Tony Cecchini and that their version was created by Cecchi’s bartender Jonathan Wynne.

While I recommend going to Cecchi’s to experience a Pomegranate Cosmo within their vibey, stylish confines, here’s how you can make one at home: