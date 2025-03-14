Skip to Content
Make a Pomegranate Cosmopolitan Like They Do at Cecchi’s in NYC

Here's a whimsical variation of the classic Cosmopolitan from NYC's hip eatery Cecchi's that features pomegranate.

9:00 AM EDT on March 14, 2025

The Pomegranate Cosmopolitan from Cecchi's (NYC).

The Cosmopolitan is among my favorite cocktails. It’s fruity, fun and sweet (but not too sweet). Plus, it’s gorgeous.

While I love the classic version of the Cosmopolitan that essentially serves as a fifth main character in the well-known Sex and the City television series, I’ve come to love, perhaps even more, a take served at the West Village restaurant Cecchi’s.

“Our ethos is to do riffs on classics,” says Michael Cecchi-Azzolinza, owner of Cecchi’s. “And since we are a distinctly NYC bar and grill, we like to do riffs on NY classics that are whimsical and fun.” 

Mr. Cecchi-Azzolina also noted that the Cosmo was invented at the Odeon by a bartender (coincidently) named Tony Cecchini and that their version was created by Cecchi’s bartender Jonathan Wynne.

While I recommend going to Cecchi’s to experience a Pomegranate Cosmo within their vibey, stylish confines, here’s how you can make one at home:

Cecchi's Pomegranate Cosmopolitan

Recipe by Jonathan Wynne
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 2 oz. 2 vodka

  • 1 oz. 1 lime

  • 1 oz. 1 pomegranate juice

Directions

  • Pour the three liquids over ice.
  • Shake (to give a layer of foam on top).
  • Pour.
  • Garnish with lime wheel.

Read More:

