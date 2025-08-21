Hotel Santa Caterina Opens Senzafine in Amalfi

Since 1904, Hotel Santa Caterina has stood as one of the most admired properties on the Amalfi Coast. Family-owned for generations, the five-star resort is perched on a terraced estate with panoramic sea views, timeless Italian elegance, and warm, personal hospitality that the hotel has offered for more than a century.

The property features 66 rooms and suites, each decorated with antiques and family heirlooms. Two private villas, including the recently added Villas della Marchesa, offer a secluded experience surrounded by lush gardens and a solarium. Amenities extend beyond the accommodations, with a relaxing spa, a cliffside Beach Club featuring a saltwater pool, and direct access to the gorgeous waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Hotel Santa Caterina overlooks the Amalfi Coast with terraced gardens in bloom. All photos Hotel Santa Caterina.

Dining has always been a significant element of a stay at Hotel Santa Caterina, with a portfolio of restaurants that showcase both tradition and innovation. That commitment is now elevated further with the introduction of Senzafine, the resort’s newest culinary destination.

Senzafine Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge

Creative dishes highlight international influences at Senzafine.

Senzafine sits high above Amalfi, offering a dramatic perspective of the coastline and the town below. Designed with a blend of contemporary style and coastal charm, the rooftop space is both elegant and inviting. The atmosphere is intimate, making it well suited to evenings that combine fine dining with the romance of a setting sun over the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The menu is guided by Hotel Santa Caterina’s award-winning culinary team and reflects an approach that layers Mediterranean style with international inspiration. Diners can expect creations such as pizzaiolo-style glazed Wagyu Kagoshima, Otoro tuna steak with shiso and bottarga, and smoked eel yakitori with rosemary and potatoes. Traditional flavors appear in reimagined ways, from grilled potato focaccia with Piennolo cherry tomatoes and mussels marinara-style to savory Danubio bread filled with Cantabrian anchovies.

Senzafine also gives thoughtful attention to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free guests, offering dishes like grilled local vegetables with olive oil and herbs. Dessert continues the theme with options such as grilled pineapple paired with shiso ice cream, basil, and maraschino.

With its elevated views and globally influenced menu, Senzafine reinforces Hotel Santa Caterina’s reputation as one of the Amalfi Coast’s premier dining destinations. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only.

Alongside the new rooftop destination, Hotel Santa Caterina offers three additional restaurants that each showcase a different expression of Amalfi’s culinary tradition, giving guests a complete range of dining experiences throughout their stay:

Glicine

Get ready for dinner at Michelin-starred Glicine.

The hotel’s Michelin-starred Glicine remains its most acclaimed dining room. Known for sophisticated interpretations of local cuisine, Glicine pairs a refined menu with a carefully curated wine cellar, emphasizing Italian vintages and regional excellence.

Al Mare

Al Mare restaurant with views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Al Mare brings guests closer to the water with a lively menu inspired by seasonal ingredients. This restaurant is particularly beloved for its seafood dishes, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s abundance and highlight the vibrancy of Amalfi flavors in a relaxed seaside setting.

La Terrazza

La Terrazza at night, overlooking the sea.

La Terrazza offers a more casual approach to dining while still delivering breathtaking views of the bay and the gardens below. With an all-day menu and expertly crafted cocktails, it is a natural gathering place for aperitifs or a relaxed lunch.

With four distinctive restaurants, Hotel Santa Caterina demonstrates how a single property can embody the full spectrum of Mediterranean dining. For more information, check out their Instagram.