Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
News

Hotel Santa Caterina Opens Senzafine in Amalfi

The Amalfi Coast landmark introduces Senzafine, a new rooftop restaurant and lounge, joining its distinguished dining collection of Glicine, Al Mare, and La Terrazza.

9:00 AM EDT on August 21, 2025

Dining table at Senzafine with seafood platter and view of Amalfi coastline

A rooftop table at Senzafine overlooking Amalfi and the sea, courtesy of Hotel Santa Caterina.

Since 1904, Hotel Santa Caterina has stood as one of the most admired properties on the Amalfi Coast. Family-owned for generations, the five-star resort is perched on a terraced estate with panoramic sea views, timeless Italian elegance, and warm, personal hospitality that the hotel has offered for more than a century.

The property features 66 rooms and suites, each decorated with antiques and family heirlooms. Two private villas, including the recently added Villas della Marchesa, offer a secluded experience surrounded by lush gardens and a solarium. Amenities extend beyond the accommodations, with a relaxing spa, a cliffside Beach Club featuring a saltwater pool, and direct access to the gorgeous waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Exterior view of Hotel Santa Caterina framed by bougainvillea and the Amalfi coastline
Hotel Santa Caterina overlooks the Amalfi Coast with terraced gardens in bloom. All photos Hotel Santa Caterina.

Dining has always been a significant element of a stay at Hotel Santa Caterina, with a portfolio of restaurants that showcase both tradition and innovation. That commitment is now elevated further with the introduction of Senzafine, the resort’s newest culinary destination.

Senzafine Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge

Plated dish of sushi-style rolls with garnishes and colorful presentation at Senzafine.
Creative dishes highlight international influences at Senzafine.

Senzafine sits high above Amalfi, offering a dramatic perspective of the coastline and the town below. Designed with a blend of contemporary style and coastal charm, the rooftop space is both elegant and inviting. The atmosphere is intimate, making it well suited to evenings that combine fine dining with the romance of a setting sun over the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The menu is guided by Hotel Santa Caterina’s award-winning culinary team and reflects an approach that layers Mediterranean style with international inspiration. Diners can expect creations such as pizzaiolo-style glazed Wagyu Kagoshima, Otoro tuna steak with shiso and bottarga, and smoked eel yakitori with rosemary and potatoes. Traditional flavors appear in reimagined ways, from grilled potato focaccia with Piennolo cherry tomatoes and mussels marinara-style to savory Danubio bread filled with Cantabrian anchovies.

Senzafine also gives thoughtful attention to vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free guests, offering dishes like grilled local vegetables with olive oil and herbs. Dessert continues the theme with options such as grilled pineapple paired with shiso ice cream, basil, and maraschino.

With its elevated views and globally influenced menu, Senzafine reinforces Hotel Santa Caterina’s reputation as one of the Amalfi Coast’s premier dining destinations. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner only.

Alongside the new rooftop destination, Hotel Santa Caterina offers three additional restaurants that each showcase a different expression of Amalfi’s culinary tradition, giving guests a complete range of dining experiences throughout their stay:

Glicine

White tablecloth settings overlooking the Mediterranean frin Glicine.
Get ready for dinner at Michelin-starred Glicine.

The hotel’s Michelin-starred Glicine remains its most acclaimed dining room. Known for sophisticated interpretations of local cuisine, Glicine pairs a refined menu with a carefully curated wine cellar, emphasizing Italian vintages and regional excellence.

Al Mare

View of the Mediterranean from patio with white tables and chairs, table set.
Al Mare restaurant with views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Al Mare brings guests closer to the water with a lively menu inspired by seasonal ingredients. This restaurant is particularly beloved for its seafood dishes, which celebrate the Mediterranean’s abundance and highlight the vibrancy of Amalfi flavors in a relaxed seaside setting.

La Terrazza

Dusk at La Terrazza, with tea lights in backgroun and tables set for dinner.
La Terrazza at night, overlooking the sea.

La Terrazza offers a more casual approach to dining while still delivering breathtaking views of the bay and the gardens below. With an all-day menu and expertly crafted cocktails, it is a natural gathering place for aperitifs or a relaxed lunch.

With four distinctive restaurants, Hotel Santa Caterina demonstrates how a single property can embody the full spectrum of Mediterranean dining. For more information, check out their Instagram

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Cocktails

How To Make illy’s Cold Brew Negroni

Italian coffee brand illy shared its Cold Brew Negroni recipe which makes for a light and refreshing aperitivo.

August 21, 2025
Features

Spritz, Pizza and Southern Charm at Frannie & The Fox

Handcrafted spritzes, wood-fired pizzas, and Italian hospitality meet Charleston charm at Frannie & The Fox.

August 20, 2025
Features

Tuscan Cooking Classes in Montepulciano with Chef Magliozzi

Chef Alessio and Emily Magliozzi welcome guests in Montepulciano with private Tuscan cooking classes, custom dining, and true Italian hospitality.

August 19, 2025
Features

Rollingwood Farms’ Old World Values in Carolina Countryside

Rollingwood Farms outside Charlotte is redefining local agriculture with sustainable practices and authentic Italian specialties like guanciale, pancetta, and sausage.

August 19, 2025
News

Gelato Happiness with Sergio Dondoli in San Gimignano

Award-winning gelato master Sergio Dondoli delights visitors in San Gimignano with his signature flavors and commitment to exceptional ingredients. In an interview with Appetito, he shares how his passion began, the memories behind his most beloved creations, and why happy cows make the best gelato.

August 18, 2025
See all posts