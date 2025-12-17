Dēliz is Now Open in Chicago’s Bucktown

Italian restaurants in Chicago often start with pasta. But Dēliz starts with steak. The new Bucktown restaurant builds its menu around live-fire cooking, with Midwest-sourced beef, charred seafood, and a short list of housemade pastas. The restaurant's team includes restaurateur Steve Gogolab, Chef Partner Jakob Peterson, Pastry Chef Jessica Scott, Beverage Lead Omar Douglas, and General Manager Matt Ivanovich.

The team behind Dēliz, Chicago’s newest Italian steakhouse. Photo credit: Matt Reeves

Seafood is also an important part of their menu. Charred octopus is served with nduja sugo, smoked potato, lemon, and mint. A shellfish platter is roasted over the fire with shellfish butter and includes red king crab, Maine lobster, scallops, wild blue shrimp, and oysters.

Charred octopus with nduja sugo, smoked potato, lemon, and mint. Photo credit: Matt Reeves

Housemade pasta appears throughout the menu, including buffalo ricotta gnocchi with vodka pomadoro, robiola, and basil. Desserts include a gluten-free pistachio Basque cheesecake finished with pistachio mousse, chocolate glaze, and crisp garnishes.

The beverage program highlights Italian flavors. Cocktails include a cannoli-infused espresso martini and an Italian Old Fashioned washed with toasted milk powder. The wine list focuses on Italian producers alongside a selection of New World bottles.

An Italian inspired cocktail from the Dēliz bar. Photo credit: Matt Reeves

Dēliz occupies a two level space with a main dining room, an upstairs bar, and an all season patio. Late night hours are offered on weekends.

Dēliz is now open daily from 5 PM to 10:45 PM. Reservations are available through SevenRooms. Learn more on their Instagram.

