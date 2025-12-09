A Sunday Dinner Gift Guide for Italian Food Lovers

Even though, according to Connie Francis, there’s no kissing on Sundays, everybody knows that it's actually the best day of the week.

Because regardless of whether Connie was busy on Sundays, that’s the day of its namesake Sunday Dinner: that long, drawn-out, wine-soaked, oil-and-red-sauce-stained, garlic breath-inducing feast.

And whether you’re putting in the hard work cooking one or are lucky enough to score an invite somewhere, as Frank once crooned, you deserve the best of everything.

Boxes of special pasta? Check. Luscious olive oil bottled in an eye-popping canister? Yep. Platters of fresh prosciutto? It’s all simply essential.

Here’s some options, sealed with a forbidden kiss.

Italian Gift Basket from GourmetGiftBaskets.com

An Italian gourmet basket complete with Chianti, salami, cheese, and crackers.

Sometimes running from store to store while you’re preparing for guests, or gathering something to bring to Sunday dinner, can be a huge pain in the you-know-what. Well, to the rescue comes GourmetGiftBaskets.com, the popular site that sells a variety of gift baskets to suit any taste. When it comes to a sauce-soaked Sunday dinner, the site boasts a variety of Italian-themed gift baskets that come in handy to furnish a quality aperitivo. Their Italian-style Gourmet Food Basket comes with salami, crackers, bruschetta spread, and even a smooth and creamy garlic cheddar cheese. And you can forget buying wine at the store, because the basket also flaunts a classic bottle of Ruffino Chianti. Order for yourself or a family member and you’re not lazy, you’re smart. There’s a difference.

True Story Foods Charcuterie

True Story’s nitrate-free meats made with care by family farms.

Nothing is more impressive on a Sunday dinner table than a platter full of Italian meats: I’m talkin’ prosciutto, salami, the works. Enter: True Story Foods, an America-based brand that works with over 150 family farms across the country who make each product with the tender love and care one would expect at a Sunday dinner. That means no added nitrates or nitrites, no preservatives, no carrageenans, and no antibiotics. The prosciutto, for example, comes from a family farm in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and is dry-aged for 10 months. Meanwhile their Genoa Salami is made with just two ingredients: pork and sea salt. We’ve all had cured meats that are of questionable origin. True Story comes to the rescue!

Rubirosa Extra-Virgin Olive Oil (2-Pack)

Rubirosa’s Southern Sicilian extra virgin olive oil in its iconic green tin.

Located in New York City’s Nolita neighborhood, Rubirosa has staked a claim as one of the city’s most exciting places to eat Italian since 2009, when it was founded by Angelo “AJ” Pappalardo. The latest eatery in a long history for the family behind it, whose early relatives came to NYC from Naples in 1958, the red sauce hotspot is currently run by AJ’s wife Maria Pappalardo; she took over after AJ suddenly passed away in 2015. Since then, the legend of Rubirosa has only grown stronger, with the restaurant now behind a range of specialty products from pasta to their restaurant-utilized olive oil. Harvested in Southern Sicily on a fourth generation family farm, it's a silky delight perfect for drizzling or cooking. The tin canister is beautiful, too.

Giadzy’s Go-To Gift Box

Giadzy’s signature olive oil and Corbarì tomatoes in a festive gift set.

Everybody loves Giada Di Laurentiis. The star chef has been advocating for her love of Italy and Italian food for her entire career through a series of iconic cookbooks and TV shows. Lately, she’s been busy with her very own food company dubbed Giadzy. So let’s say you’re invited to dinner and want to send over something in advance. Why not turn to what the company aptly calls G’s Go-To Gift Box, which is stuffed with pasta (organic paccheri and chitarra pasta) as well as a jar of perfect passata and a container of spicy seasoned salt. The standout here though is the colorful tin full of luscious gold, the form of imported olive oil from Puglia. It’s only trumped by the tinned whole cobrani tomatoes: sweet, savory, and plump. Hungry yet? Thank you, Giada. I love you.

Brami Pasta

Brami’s lupini-powered pasta from Molise.

It may come as a shock, but not everyone is down with plain old pasta made from wheat. I know that may sound sacrilegious, but maybe there are a couple guests at Sunday dinner who are looking for a healthier option. Instead of judging or showing them the door, why not hook your host up with some unique boxes of protein-powered pasta. Brami, which is packed with 21 grams of protein per serving, is made with lupini beans. Yes, you read that right: they’re not just for snacking anymore. (Though Brami sells Lupinis for that purpose, too). Best of all, everything they make comes from Molise, Italy, which sits just above Naples along the Adriatic Sea. All roads lead back to the homeland.

H&H Rainbow Cookie Cream Cheese

Everybody knows the best Italian cookie is a Rainbow Cookie. At least, that’s what Danny “Cug” Mondello recently told us! The cookie which mimics the Italian flag and is lined with yummy chocolate and raspberry jelly is an icon. The masterminds over at H&H Bagels probably agree, because for the month of December they’re launching Rainbow Cookie Cream Cheese, a delectable combination of creamy cream cheese and colorful cookies. Spread one on a bagel, and taste the smooth cream cheese and soft and flavorful Rainbow taste all in one bite. Plus, it’s a great way to get your dessert in before breakfast. Or, the other way around.