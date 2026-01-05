The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Offers Luxury Florida Escape

Dazzling, watercolor sunsets, vibrant cocktails, cloud-like beds and touches of luxury in every corner: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota is a high-end oasis in southwest Florida.

To stay at the property is a subtropical dream.

I visited in September for the second time to review the property following a stay for a friend’s wedding in April (which was incredible). During our September stay, we had an amazing time. And, without the distraction of a wedding weekend, I was able to soak in every exceptional detail I missed on my first visit.

Here’s what you need to know about the hotel before booking a reservation for your own getaway.

The property

Upon arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, we checked in and went straight to our double queen room with intercostal views.

The property has 276 guest rooms, including 31 suites. It also offers Ritz-Carlton Club Level accommodations, a Sarasota Suite and a Ritz-Carlton Suite.

In neutral grey and white, our room felt standard but elevated. The beds were soft, fluffy and beyond comfortable. The bathroom featured a double sink, shower with a bathtub and separate room for a toilet. With marble details and dimmable lights the bathroom offered touches like plus towels and Diptyque soaps.

The room featured an indoor seating area with a small table as well as a balcony with a sitting area, perfect for an afternoon glass of champagne or morning coffee to start the day. All guest rooms include a balcony.

Twice-daily housekeeping and evening turndown service is available.

While the accommodations were comfortable and lovely, the property’s other offerings are what sets it apart as a destination rather than a simple hotel.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota is home to a spa, pool, multiple restaurants and recreational areas as well as ballrooms for more formal events.

But the elevated experience isn’t limited to the hotel where guests are welcomed to lay their heads at night.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Beach Club, a short shuttle ride from the hotel, is a beach-goer’s delight. The space includes beachfront, multiple pools, beach chairs, food and beverage service and another restaurant all overlooking crystal waters.

Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club offers an 18-hole course that was designed by Tom Fazio, 13 miles from the property in Lakewood Ranch.

The full dining rundown includes a variety of options.

On property are Jack Dusty, which offers a modern coastal experience, Rufa, which features a menu of sharables and divine, inventive cocktails, the Coffee Corner, and, of course, in-room dining is available.

At the nearby Ritz-Carlton Beach Club Kemp’s Market has grab-and-go options and Ridley’s Porch offers sit-down dining with a gorgeous view and gulf-inspired cuisine. The Golf Club is also home to The Golf Club Grille, which features a seasonal menu.

Itinerary

Our stay was brief—a Friday afternoon to a Sunday morning—but we enjoyed every minute and spent the entirety of the time we were in Sarasota at The Ritz-Carlton and its nearby amenities.

We started our visit with a visit to the on-property pool before making our way to Rufa for dinner. Rufa is vibey, fun and right on the water. We loved the variety of small bites we tried and enjoyed the most stunning sunset while we ate. Menu favorites included the Swan cocktail and the Al Pastor Chicken Skewers.

Saturday, we got up and took a walk across the John Ringling Causeway before heading to the property’s 20,000 square foot Spa for a massage. Serene and relaxing, the spa is beautiful. We had an experience that was restorative and wonderful. I didn’t want to leave.

Once we wrapped up at the spa, we had breakfast at the Club Lounge before heading to The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club. Our beach day was perhaps my favorite part of the trip. The weather was perfect, we started with a delicious beverage while lounging beachside and spent some time tanning and swimming before having lunch at Ridley’s Porch.

Eventually, we took a trolley back to the hotel to freshen up before dinner at Jack Dusty. There, we enjoyed the famed Siren cocktail (delicious and dangerously strong with a two drink maximum order), the Lobster Cobb and a few other dishes before heading to bed.

Sunday, we took another walk and had to bid The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota goodbye.

Bottom line

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota is a top-tier hotel. It’s gorgeous, comfortable, the level of hospitality is beyond and every detail is considered.

I would book a return trip in a heartbeat.

