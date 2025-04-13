Sunday Shop: Sarasota, Florida Packing Edit 

As I sit at my desk in what feels like an endlessly gray New York City, I’m looking back at last weekend which I spent at a friend’s wedding in Sarasota, Florida. With that in mind, I’ve put together a little bit of a packing list for those who are looking forward to a little spring break-type action in the Sunshine State — or those eager for summer and the style that comes with it.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Starfish Earrings | Small

These earrings from Grey Bandit are the perfect, subtle yet special finishing touch to any summer or vacation look. While wearing them, I couldn’t help but think of the scene in 2006’s “Aquamarine” in which Aquamarine’s starfish earrings give her compliments all day.

Fisherman Tote

It may be named for the fisherman but it’s meant for the beach and pool-goer. Hat Attack’s Fisherman Tote, made of 100% raffia, is adorable and practical. This tote, one of many offered by the brand, fits plenty and is easily packable as it folds down.

Harper One Piece - Black Lido Rib

Recently launched Mimi Flamingo has a great lineup of timelessly stylish swimsuits and the Harper One Piece—Black Lido Rib made it into my suitcase for this trip. Comfortable and flattering, I’d recommend picking one or more up to have on hand for summer and vacay.

Beau Black and White One-Piece Swimsuit

I’m not a packs-a-single-swimsuit girl. So you can rest assured I also brought this 4th And Reckless option sold by Lulus. I love the details on this black and white option. (Editor’s note: For full disclosure, I work with Lulus for content creation purposes, too.)

Wicker Clamshell Clutch

This bag from Vineyard Vines offers an ideal novelty touch to a saltwater-oriented vacation wardrobe while also being super wearable. The clamshell-shaped purse worked with a number of my outfits through the weekend and earned plenty of compliments.

Double Gauze Pants, Double Gauze Button-Down

For hotel hanging, I brought pants and a button down from Vineyard Vines. Lightweight and comfortable, this gauze set provides a carefree yet put-together look that is perfect poolside.

The pieces work separately or together for a cover-up look in combination with a swimsuit.

Miami Nectar

Ellis Brooklyn makes a number of my favorite fragrances and Miami Nectar is a 12/10 vacation scent. I wore it often last summer and was thrilled to bring it back for a few days in Florida - and I’ve been wearing it since I returned home, in hopes of bringing a little sunshine back to a cloudy and rainy week.

“VACATION” by Vacation

Vacation’s “VACATION” is another ideal scent for a warm-weather escape. It encapsulates teh EXACT scent one might expect a long, sun-drenched day by the ocean to hold. I altered between “VACATION” and Miami Nectar through the weekend, often layering the two and plan to do the same in the coming months.

Perfectly Classy Yellow Satin Strappy Maxi Dress

Okay - and - for my weekend pièce de résistance: My wedding guest dress.

Lulus sent me this lemon-yellow dress last spring for editorial consideration and it sat in my closet for nearly a year. Despite my fixation on the fact that it bears impressive resemblance to one of the most iconic dresses of the early aughts era of rom com superiority (Andie’s butter yellow dress in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”), I was convinced I’d never have a chance to wear it.

But my close friend’s Florida Formal dress code provided the perfect opportunity. I had the dress altered at my local tailor to remove the back train and had an absolute blast wearing it. It was a mistake to let this option go unworn for so long.

Lulus also offers the dress in Emerald Green and Royal Blue.