How to Make NOLET’s Strawberry Negroni Spritz

Gin brand NOLET is touting its Strawberry Negroni Spritz as “THE Summer Spritz”—combining elements of two long-loved Italian cocktails, the Negroni and the spritz, with the flavor of season: strawberry.

It’s meant to taste like summer.

"The NOLET’s Strawberry Negroni Spritz is a tart, sweet, and bitter cocktail that captures all the summertime vibes, and it’s easy to make,” says Jaren Singh, national portfolio manager for Nolet Spirits USA. “The brand was inspired by the strawberry and Italian aperitivo flavors as they blend seamlessly with the unique botanicals of peach, rose, and raspberry found in NOLET’s Silver Gin, to create a simple and innovative summertime cocktail."

NOLET’s shared its recipe, perfect to sip in August and September, with Appetito. See the full recipe below.