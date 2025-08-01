Skip to Content
Cocktails

How to Make NOLET’s Strawberry Negroni Spritz

NOLET Gin has shared an ideal summer spritz recipe that includes strawberry infusion and aspects of the classic negroni.

9:00 AM EDT on August 1, 2025

NOLET'S Strawberry Negroni Spritz.

NOLET’S Strawberry Negroni Spritz.

Gin brand NOLET is touting its Strawberry Negroni Spritz as “THE Summer Spritz”—combining elements of two long-loved Italian cocktails, the Negroni and the spritz, with the flavor of season: strawberry.

It’s meant to taste like summer.

"The NOLET’s Strawberry Negroni Spritz is a tart, sweet, and bitter cocktail that captures all the summertime vibes, and it’s easy to make,” says Jaren Singh, national portfolio manager for Nolet Spirits USA. “The brand was inspired by the strawberry and Italian aperitivo flavors as they blend seamlessly with the unique botanicals of peach, rose, and raspberry found in NOLET’s Silver Gin, to create a simple and innovative summertime cocktail."

NOLET’s shared its recipe, perfect to sip in August and September, with Appetito. See the full recipe below.

NOLET's Strawberry Negroni Spritz

NOLET's Strawberry Negroni Spritz

Recipe by morganemhines
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

1

minute

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. 1 NOLET’S Silver Gin

  • 1 oz. 1 sweet vermouth

  • 1 oz. 1 Campari

  • 3 3 fresh strawberries

  • 1 tsp. 1 sugar

  • cub soda or seltzer

  • fresh pepper

Directions

  • Muddle 2 and a half strawberries with sugar in a cocktail shaker (reserving the prettiest 1/2 strawberry for garnish).
  • Add the NOLET’S Gin, vermouth and Campari to the shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled (when the shaker begins to sweat).
  • Strain into an ice-filled Spritz glass.
  • Top with soda water.
  • Garnish with the reserved strawberry sprinkled with a grind of fresh black pepper.

