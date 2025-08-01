The Noortwyck Apéro Hour Offers Affordable Sips and Bites in the West Village 

The Noortwyck in the West Village has launched a weekend Apéro Hour that features a seasonal menu that is sure to please—particularly as many happy hours are limited to weekdays.

The offering includes sips and sophisticated small plates at “approachable prices.”

The restaurant highlighted standouts including oysters with smoked trout roe and fresh chive, house-made linguine with clams and calabrian chili, parker house rolls with cultured butter, gem lettuces with pickled ramp ranch and marinated olives or cheese with honey.

Sips are priced at $12 per drink with options such as The Noortwyck’s Lavender Riot Spritz, which melds Meyer lemon Ramona and Lillet Blanc and is meant to embody “summer in a glass.” There is also a wine selection including Corsican rosé, Puglian white and a chilled red wine option from Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Apero hour runs Fridays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m.