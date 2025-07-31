The Italopunk Way to Make Panzanella con Mango e Lime

I’m sure I’ll drive Italians nuts with this panzanella variation, but even within Italy, there are lusty variations on this culinary theme.

In Sicily, for example, they mix fried eggplant in their panzanella, and on the Tuscan coast, they eat bread salad with seafood.

I’m writing this to cover myself. Afraid of the rotten tomatoes coming my way from Italy in response to this panzanella with mango, lime, and a drizzle of fish sauce. But when you consider that the Romans embraced garum (a fish sauce from the 5th century BCE) and mangoes now grow on Sicily, it’s not so crazy. Besides, many tomatoes are not as sweet as Italian ones, so the mango lends them a hand.

