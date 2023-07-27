Skip to Content
Panzanella Salad with a Twist

Panzanella salad inspiration strikes our Editor-in-Chief thanks to a recent recipe featuring roasted tomatoes and Burrata.

9:00 AM EDT on July 27, 2023

I love Panzanella salad in Summer. I also love to play with the classic recipe when so inspired. And I was inspired big time by the Roasted Tomato & Burrata recipe we recently published from Chef Karen Akunowicz using her Chef's Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil created with Sicilian-based Bona Furtuna (the EVOO is so good!).

I basically took Chef Karen's recipe and put it on some toasted chunks of bread tossed in a vinaigrette. I excluded red onions, a Panzanella salad staple, not feeling the raw onion with the roasted tomatoes and unctuous cheese, but feel free to use them.

Finally, I paired this perfect summer meal with a sparkling red Gragnano from Campania, an under-the-radar wine which you can read all about here.

Roasted Tomato & Burrata Panzanella Salad

0 from 0 votes
Recipe by Andrew Cotto
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf 1 day old Italian bread

  • 8 8 vine tomatoes

  • 4 balls 4 Burrata cheese (drained & quartered)

  • 1 cup 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil (+ one swirl).

  • 2 Tbls. 2 Red Wine Vinegar (or acid of your choice)

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 Chopped Flat Leaf parsley

  • salt & pepper

  • 1 clove 1 garlic (optional)

Directions

  • Preheat the over to 375 degrees.
  • Keeping the tomatoes on the vine on an oven-safe pan, coat them with 1/2 cup of the olive oil.
  • Season the tomatoes with salt and pepper (to taste).
  • Roast the tomatoes for 12-15 minutes (until the skin separates and the tops barely brown).
  • Remove the tomatoes from the oven and tent with foil.
  • Half the Italian loaf length-wise and put in the oven to lightly toast (2-3 minutes).
  • Remove bread and scratch toasted surface with the garlic clove (optional) and then cut into two-inch cubes. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, make a vinaigrette using the remaining olive oil and the red wine vinegar.
  • Toss the bread in the vinaigrette.
  • Remove the tomatoes from the vine and quarter each one.
  • Add the tomatoes to the bowl.
  • Add the Burrata quarters.
  • Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Add a swirl of fresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
  • Sprinkle the parsley over top.
  • Gently toss and serve.

Andrew Cotto

I am the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Appetito magazine. I like Italian food & drink a lot.

