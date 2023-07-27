Panzanella Salad with a Twist

I love Panzanella salad in Summer. I also love to play with the classic recipe when so inspired. And I was inspired big time by the Roasted Tomato & Burrata recipe we recently published from Chef Karen Akunowicz using her Chef's Blend Extra Virgin Olive Oil created with Sicilian-based Bona Furtuna (the EVOO is so good!).

I basically took Chef Karen's recipe and put it on some toasted chunks of bread tossed in a vinaigrette. I excluded red onions, a Panzanella salad staple, not feeling the raw onion with the roasted tomatoes and unctuous cheese, but feel free to use them.

Finally, I paired this perfect summer meal with a sparkling red Gragnano from Campania, an under-the-radar wine which you can read all about here .

0 from 0 votes Recipe by Andrew Cotto Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Ingredients 1 loaf 1 day old Italian bread

8 8 vine tomatoes

4 balls 4 Burrata cheese (drained & quartered)

1 cup 1 Extra Virgin Olive Oil (+ one swirl).

2 Tbls. 2 Red Wine Vinegar (or acid of your choice)

1/4 cup 1/4 Chopped Flat Leaf parsley

salt & pepper

1 clove 1 garlic (optional) Directions Preheat the over to 375 degrees.

Keeping the tomatoes on the vine on an oven-safe pan, coat them with 1/2 cup of the olive oil.

Season the tomatoes with salt and pepper (to taste).

Roast the tomatoes for 12-15 minutes (until the skin separates and the tops barely brown).

Remove the tomatoes from the oven and tent with foil.

Half the Italian loaf length-wise and put in the oven to lightly toast (2-3 minutes).

Remove bread and scratch toasted surface with the garlic clove (optional) and then cut into two-inch cubes. Set aside.

In a large bowl, make a vinaigrette using the remaining olive oil and the red wine vinegar.

Toss the bread in the vinaigrette.

Remove the tomatoes from the vine and quarter each one.

Add the tomatoes to the bowl.

Add the Burrata quarters.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add a swirl of fresh Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Sprinkle the parsley over top.

Gently toss and serve.