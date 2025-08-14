How to Make Lasagna Bolognese like the Chef of Greenwich Village

This is a Northern Italian classic that former-NYC Mayor Giuliani once called the best he’s ever had.

Unlike the ricotta-heavy, marinara-based lasagna often found in Italian-American restaurants, this version from Emilia-Romagna layers fresh pasta with creamy béchamel, rich Bolognese, and just the right touch of Fontina and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

This dish was my father's showstopper at City Hall Christmas parties in the 1990s. I still remember the joy on Mayor Giuliani’s face when he saw it arrive—and one magical year, I had the honor of serving it to him myself.

This isn’t just comfort food. It’s craftsmanship. It’s memory. It’s magic.