How to Make Lasagna Bolognese like the Chef of Greenwich Village

By Joanne Mosconi

8:55 AM EDT on August 14, 2025

Lasagna Bolognese by Chef Pietro Mosconi.

This is a Northern Italian classic that former-NYC Mayor Giuliani once called the best he’s ever had.

Unlike the ricotta-heavy, marinara-based lasagna often found in Italian-American restaurants, this version from Emilia-Romagna layers fresh pasta with creamy béchamel, rich Bolognese, and just the right touch of Fontina and Parmigiano-Reggiano.

This dish was my father's showstopper at City Hall Christmas parties in the 1990s. I still remember the joy on Mayor Giuliani’s face when he saw it arrive—and one magical year, I had the honor of serving it to him myself.

This isn’t just comfort food. It’s craftsmanship. It’s memory. It’s magic.

Lasagna Bolognese

Recipe by Chef Pietro Mosconi
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

1

hour 
Cooking time

2

hours 

Ingredients

  • For the Lasagna Bolognese

  • Fresh lasagna pasta (see recipe below)

  • Béchamel sauce (see below)

  • Bolognese sauce (see below)

  • 8 slices 8 Fontina cheese

  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for sprinkling

  • For the Béchamel Sauce

  • 4 tbsp. 4 unsalted butter

  • 1 small 1 onion, minced

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 flour

  • 2 2 bay leaves

  • 4 cups 4 whole milk

  • salt

  • white pepper

  • Pinch nutmeg

  • For the Ragù alla Bolognese

  • 2 tbsp. 2 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 medium 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 medium 1 carrot, finely diced

  • 1 1 stalk celery, finely diced

  • 1/4 lb 1/4 each of ground veal, beef, and pork

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 pepper

  • 1/3 tsp. 1/3 nutmeg

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 dry red wine

  • 1 cup 1 plum tomatoes, crushed with juices

  • 1 tbsp. 1 dried porcini mushrooms (soaked & drained), plus reserved liquid

  • 1 tsp. 1 chopped fresh basil

  • beef stock (optional)

  • Parmigiano-Reggiano, for finishing

  • For the Fresh Egg Pasta

  • 3 cups 3 all-purpose flour

  • 4 large 4 eggs

  • 1 tbsp. 1 olive oil

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 salt

Directions

  • For the Béchamel Sauce
  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat.
  • Stir in onion, flour, and bay leaves. Cook until golden (5–7 mins).
  • In a separate pan, bring milk with seasonings to a boil.
  • Slowly whisk milk into flour mixture until smooth and thickened (15–20 mins).
  • Strain through a mesh sieve; keep warm or refrigerate up to 3 days.
  • For the Ragù alla Bolognese
  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan. Add onion, then carrot and celery; sweat gently.
  • Add ground meats and cook until browned.
  • Season, then stir in wine and tomatoes. Bring to a simmer.
  • Add porcini mushrooms and basil.
  • Simmer uncovered for 2–3 hours, adding stock or water as needed.
  • Stir in Parmigiano before serving.
  • For the Fresh Egg Pasta
  • On a clean surface, mound flour and form a well in the center. Crack in eggs, add oil and salt.
  • Mix gradually with a fork, then knead by hand until smooth and elastic.
  • Wrap in plastic and rest 30 minutes at room temperature.
  • Roll through a pasta machine or by hand to desired thickness, then cut into lasagna sheets.
  • Dust with semolina and allow to dry slightly before using.
  • For the Lasagna Assembly and Baking
  • Spread a layer of béchamel on the bottom of a 9x11" baking dish.
  • Add a sheet of pasta, followed by a layer of Bolognese.
  • Repeat pasta → béchamel → Fontina slices.
  • Repeat layers, alternating béchamel and Bolognese.
  • Top with a final layer of béchamel and Bolognese.
  • Sprinkle Parmigiano-Reggiano generously over the top.
  • Bake at 375°F for 40 minutes.
  • Let rest before cutting into squares and serving hot.

Notes

  • Homemade pasta stores in the fridge for up to 3 days or in the freezer for 2–3 months. If using delicate, homemade pasta, no need to pre-cook it—it will bake to perfection.

