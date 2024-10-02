A Family Lasagna Recipe from a Legendary Brooklyn Restaurant

This lasagna is a pinnacle dish that brings the flavors of old-school Brooklyn Italian cuisine to Gargiulio's . For some, this may be a warm, comforting dish to enjoy during the colder months. For me, this recipe is so much more than a combination of delicious ingredients: it’s a connection to my family's Napoletano Italian roots and the culinary traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Growing up in a third-generation Italian-American family, cooking has always been a central part of life, and this lasagna has graced the table for countless Sunday dinners, family gatherings and special occasions.

Chef Matthew Cutolo's Lasagna Napoletano.

The Sugo Napoletano is a nod to my ancestors, a red tomato sauce that simmers for hours just as my Nonna used to make it. I remember sneaking a bite of her simmering sauce on Sunday mornings with a simple piece of bread. The sauce is the foundation, but the use of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano in generous layers represents the richness and abundance my family has always celebrated through food.

Preparing this lasagna is more than making people happy through food, but rather a way to honor my heritage and keep those traditions alive. Each time I smell the lasagna baking, it brings me back to my three-year-old self watching my grandparents first create the recipe. It’s so special to share a piece of my family’s history, stories, techniques, and love through each bite.