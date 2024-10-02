Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

A Family Lasagna Recipe from a Legendary Brooklyn Restaurant

Chef Matthew Cutolo of Brooklyn's legendary Gargiulo's restaurant shares his family recipe for Neapolitan lasagna.

By Matthew Cutolo

10:00 AM EDT on October 2, 2024

Chef Matthew Cutolo with his lasagna on the set of Good Day New York.

Chef Matthew Cutolo with his lasagna on the set of Good Day New York.

This lasagna is a pinnacle dish that brings the flavors of old-school Brooklyn Italian cuisine to Gargiulio's. For some, this may be a warm, comforting dish to enjoy during the colder months. For me, this recipe is so much more than a combination of delicious ingredients: it’s a connection to my family's Napoletano Italian roots and the culinary traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Growing up in a third-generation Italian-American family, cooking has always been a central part of life, and this lasagna has graced the table for countless Sunday dinners, family gatherings and special occasions.

Chef Matthew Cutolo's Lasagna Napoletano.
Chef Matthew Cutolo's Lasagna Napoletano.

The Sugo Napoletano is a nod to my ancestors, a red tomato sauce that simmers for hours just as my Nonna used to make it. I remember sneaking a bite of her simmering sauce on Sunday mornings with a simple piece of bread. The sauce is the foundation, but the use of ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano in generous layers represents the richness and abundance my family has always celebrated through food.

Preparing this lasagna is more than making people happy through food, but rather a way to honor my heritage and keep those traditions alive. Each time I smell the lasagna baking, it brings me back to my three-year-old self watching my grandparents first create the recipe. It’s so special to share a piece of my family’s history, stories, techniques, and love through each bite.

Chef Matthew Cutolo’s Famous Lasagna

Chef Matthew Cutolo’s Famous Lasagna

Recipe by Matthew Cutolo
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Ingredients

  • 1.5 lbs. 1.5 Lasagna sheets

  • 2 jars 2 Gargiulo’s Tomato Sauce or any 2 jars of tomato sauce for Sugo

  • 2 lbs. 2 Ricotta

  • 1 lb. 1 Mozzarella

  • 1/2 lb. 1/2 grated Parmigiano

  • Fresh basil

  • Salt & pepper

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  • Bring a large pot of boiling water to a boil.
  • Cook the Lasagna sheets for the box directions (about 4 minutes).
  • After the pasta sheets are done cooking, add them to an ice bath to cool down.
  • Layer sheets on kitchen towels to drain.
  • Combine your ricotta with about 1/3 of the grated Parmigiano, salt & pepper to taste.
  • To start assembling the lasagna, add a ladle of sauce to the bottom of the pan and spread.
  • Add the first layer of pasta sheets covering the bottom.
  • Add a ladle of sauce & spread.
  • Spoon some of the ricotta filling all throughout, add some of the chopped mozzarella, sprinkle the grated Parmigiano and fresh basil.
  • Continue to build these layers, until reaching the top.
  • For the top layer, add the sauce, spread and sprinkle with grated Parmigiano.
  • Cover with tin foil and bake for about 40-45 minutes.
  • For the last 10 minutes, take the tin foil off and create a nice crust on the top.
  • Let the Lasagna cool for at least 20-25 before cutting and serving!
  • Buon Appetito!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Renato Poliafito’s New Pasta Night is Now Open in Brooklyn

The pasta-focused Italian newcomer in Prospect Heights is across the street from the baker’s acclaimed Ciao, Gloria, and features a full menu and bar—and, of course, desserts.

October 2, 2024
Features

Fall Wellness Tips to Embrace the Season

Our Health & Wellness expert offers some tips as how to embrace the renewed energy of the Fall season and thrive.

October 2, 2024
Travel

Appetito Travels: Three Days in Toronto, Canada

Our contributor from Canada offers expert advice on how to spend three Italian-inspired days in his hometown of Toronto.

October 1, 2024
See all posts