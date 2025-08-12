This Summer, Embrace the Simple Italian Spirit of Ferragosto

Ferragosto is an ancient Italian holiday celebrated every August 15th, marking the height of summer and a nationwide pause to rest, celebrate, and savor life’s simple pleasures. Traditionally, much of Italy slows down for the entire month: shops close, offices empty, and families take long holidays by the sea or countryside. It’s a time to embrace il dolce far niente: the sweetness of doing nothing.

While Americans don’t exactly follow the same custom (I wish!), this tradition reminds us how important it is to slow down and reconnect with ourselves, especially in a world that often values busyness over rest.

When I think of an ideal Italian summer day, I imagine myself lying by a pool or ocean, savoring a lobster roll and a scoop of gelato, wandering slowly without a rush, and letting myself daydream. Maybe there’s time spent at a spa, a passeggiata as the sun sets, and moments simply to be. If you want more ideas on how to bring that Italian summer feeling into your life no matter where you are, you can check out my earlier post How to Channel an Italian Summer…Wherever You Are.

This summer, I’m reminded that while weekends filled with weddings, celebrations, and trips with friends are joyful, they often put us on someone else’s timetable. What if, instead, we took just one day and planned it entirely around what we want?

That’s the magic of Ferragosto. It’s a time when the entire country slows down to rest, savor, and reconnect. It’s a gentle reminder to honor the sweetness of doing nothing.

Here’s my challenge to you this summer: Pick one day (ideally a weekend or a day off) and design it completely for yourself. No “shoulds,” no to-do lists, no outside agendas.

Ask yourself:

What slow pleasures am I craving? Fresh food? A long walk? Time by water?

How do I want to rest? Nap, meditate, get a massage…

Where will I wander or daydream without interruption?

Do I want solitude or company for part of the day?

Then block that day on your calendar and protect it like a treasured appointment. Prepare anything you need ahead (book an appointment, pick up a book, identify an ice cream shop, pack sunscreen, etc.).

On this day, give yourself full permission to lean into rest, leisure, and joy exactly as you need it. You might find that even one day lived this way shifts how you approach the rest of the summer (and your well-being) moving forward.

Ferragosto reminds us that slowing down isn’t just a luxury; it’s essential for refilling our energy and reconnecting with ourselves. You don’t need to hop on a plane to Italy to experience it. You only need to take a day and savor it fully.Here’s to your sweetest, most joyful summer yet. Buon Ferragosto!