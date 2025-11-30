Sunday Shop: Three chic, affordable coats (for fashion, not function)

Tomorrow we ring in December. With winter style in mind, I’m rounding up a few coats I think are worth adding to the closet—not for function but for fashion. Each is fairly affordable, listed below in decreasing cost order.

I’m Morgan Hines, Appetito’s food and style writer. I have experience covering travel, fashion, food, entertainment, lifestyle, health and fitness, and more.

I keep my finger on the pulse of what’s fresh, trending, and classically stylish, working to incorporate those elements into my daily life. Now, through Appetito’s Sunday Shop, I’m ready to share those insights with you.

This is meant to be a casual, quick look, but I’m always happy to expand on inclusions. Feel free to email morgan@morganhines.com if you want more details on any products, restaurants, or experiences—maybe I’ll even write a follow-up piece.

Cheers,

Morgan

@MorganEmHines

Scarf coat in drapey wool blend

We’ll kick off with the coat that inspired this roundup: J.Crew’s Scarf coat in drapey wool blend (price: $348). I touched on this coat recently on my Substack, Getting Dressed for Dinner, and I’ll repeat what some of I wrote there on this option with some updates:

I wore this adorable option a few weeks ago for the first time and I think it’s perfect for late fall and early winter. It’s soft-to-the-touch and lightweight, made with 70% wool and 30% lyocell. The attached scarf is easy to rearrange and its sleeves are spacious enough to fit well over a sweater. It’s not the warmest but it IS the chicest and provides some level of comfort in chillier weather. As I was walking through the West Village, I even heard a stranger say to her friend, “I like her coat.” And, to me, there’s nothing like a compliment that comes from a surprise source—even if I wasn’t meant to hear it.

Faux fur trimmed wool cape

I’ve worn faux fur coats from Ellen Tracy two winters in a row (if you count the upcoming season)—and for good reason. The brand offers fun, affordable pieces with flair. The Faux fur trimmed wool cape is timeless, elevated and different from anything else in my closet.

The coat features a button closure and a tie belt. It’s warm enough to get you from place to place but not something I’d wear in a snowstorm (price: $120 on sale).

A chic classic black faux fur coat

This cutie option from Lulus is a closet classic. It’s perfect for over a dress or jeans and can be worn season after season. Its warmth level is the lowest on this list but it’s worth having to throw on while you scoot to dinner with friends or for drinks.

This faux fur coat is available in Black, Ivory and Taupe. I may acquire all three colorways by the end of the season if I have my way (price: $79).

Editor’s note: This author also works with Lulus in a content creation capacity.

Want to read more from Morgan Hines? Subscribe to her Substack "Getting Dressed for Dinner" and follow her on Instagram.