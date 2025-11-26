Give Thanksgiving an Italian Twist with Appetito’s Top Recipes

Appetito Magazine wanted to make this year’s Thanksgiving just a bit more Italian! We’re revisiting some of Appetito’s favorite seasonal dishes, from crowd-pleasing sides to festive desserts, and a few standout lasagnas for anyone who wants to go full Italian. These dishes bring big flavor and just enough Italian flair to impress even the toughest relatives. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute addition or a new family favorite, these editor-approved picks are the ones we return to year after year.
Starters and Sides
The right starters and sides can set the tone for the whole meal. These dishes are easy to prepare, full of flavor, and designed to complement everything else on the table. They’re reliable favorites that make Thanksgiving cooking feel a little simpler and a lot more delicious.
Lasagna makes a surprising and satisfying addition to the Thanksgiving spread. It’s comforting and feeds a crowd with ease. Whether served as a main dish or an extra alongside the turkey, these lasagnas guarantee an empty plate and a full belly.
No Thanksgiving is complete without something sweet, and our favorite Italian-inspired desserts bring a little extra elegance to the table. These recipes offer a simple way to end the meal on a high note and give your guests a memorable, final taste of the holiday.
From all of us at Appetito, we hope these recipes bring a touch of Italian charm to your holiday table. Whether you serve one dish or several, we’re grateful to cook alongside you each season. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful Thanksgiving, Appetito style.