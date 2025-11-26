Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Features

Give Thanksgiving an Italian Twist with Appetito’s Top Recipes

Bring Italian flavor to your Thanksgiving table with Appetito’s favorite sides, lasagnas, and desserts.

10:00 AM EST on November 26, 2025

Bowl of Sicilian tapenade garnished with lemon and parsley beside rustic fig crackers on a wooden board.

Sicilian Tapenade served with fig and seed crackers, ready for your next antipasto platter.

Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Appetito Magazine wanted to make this year’s Thanksgiving just a bit more Italian! We’re revisiting some of Appetito’s favorite seasonal dishes, from crowd-pleasing sides to festive desserts, and a few standout lasagnas for anyone who wants to go full Italian. These dishes bring big flavor and just enough Italian flair to impress even the toughest relatives. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute addition or a new family favorite, these editor-approved picks are the ones we return to year after year.

Starters and Sides

The right starters and sides can set the tone for the whole meal. These dishes are easy to prepare, full of flavor, and designed to complement everything else on the table. They’re reliable favorites that make Thanksgiving cooking feel a little simpler and a lot more delicious.

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage.
Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage.

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage

Autumn bruschetta topped with ricotta and roasted butternut squash with rosemary salt being sprinkled
Autumn bruschetta combines creamy ricotta and roasted squash with fragrant rosemary salt. Photo courtesy of the author.

Autumn Bruschetta

Butternut Squash Pasta with Smoked Lioni Stracciatella, Crispy Sage & Prosciutto.
Butternut Squash Pasta with Smoked Lioni Stracciatella, Crispy Sage & Prosciutto.

A Perfect Thanksgiving Starter with Smoked Stracciatella from Lioni

Polenta with gorgonzala
Creamy polenta with mascarpone, gorgonzola, and walnuts.

Quick, Creamy Polenta

Close-up of Sicilian olive tapenade with lemon twist and parsley, served with crackers.
This easy Sicilian Tapenade is a flavorful addition to any Italian antipasto board.

Sicilian Tapenade

focaccia stuffing
Focaccia stuffing with sausage and fennel.

Focaccia Stuffing with Sausage and Fennel

Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts in balsamic vinegar.

Brussel Sprouts in Balsamic Glaze

A soft and savory artichoke dish by Joanna Moeller.
A soft and savory artichoke dish by Joanna Moeller.

Fall Apart Artichokes

Lasagna: A Cozy Classic

Lasagna makes a surprising and satisfying addition to the Thanksgiving spread. It’s comforting and feeds a crowd with ease. Whether served as a main dish or an extra alongside the turkey, these lasagnas guarantee an empty plate and a full belly.

cacio e pepe lasagna
The Cacio e Pepe Lasagna from Via Carota. Photo: Courtesy of Via Carota

Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic

Chef Matthew Cutolo’s Famous Lasagna.
Chef Matthew Cutolo’s Famous Lasagna.

Neapolitan lasagna from Chef Matthew Cutolo

Lasagna Bolognese by Chef Pietro Mosconi.
Lasagna Bolognese by Chef Pietro Mosconi.

How to Make Lasagna Bolognese like the Chef of Greenwich Village

Sweet Finishes Worth Saving Room For

No Thanksgiving is complete without something sweet, and our favorite Italian-inspired desserts bring a little extra elegance to the table. These recipes offer a simple way to end the meal on a high note and give your guests a memorable, final taste of the holiday.

Torta Sbrisolona: The Italian Streusel Dessert

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake. Photo by Jennifer Arce.

Max Tucci’s Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ovis Mollis cookies.
Ovis Mollis. Photo Courtesy of Ale Gambini.

Ale Gambini’s Ovis Mollis Cookies 

Pumpkin Spice – Olive Oil Cake with Mascarpone Cream.
Pumpkin Spice – Olive Oil Cake with Mascarpone Cream.

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Cake

Italian apple cake.

Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake

From all of us at Appetito, we hope these recipes bring a touch of Italian charm to your holiday table. Whether you serve one dish or several, we’re grateful to cook alongside you each season. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful Thanksgiving, Appetito style.


Today's stories are presented by
Lioni Holiday Comforts banner
Lioni ad

Lioni

Lioni is a brand famed for its fresh mozzarella, produced in the United States and loyal to Italian cheese-making traditions. Founded in Italy, the family-owned business moved to Brooklyn in 1980, growing into the eminent source of fresh, whole milk mozzarella cheese, beloved by chefs and home cooks from coast to coast.
Learn More

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

A Thanksgiving Reminder from Our Health & Wellness Expert

Our health and wellness expert shares simple, meaningful ways to bring gratitude into your Thanksgiving week, encouraging reflection, presence, and a deeper appreciation for the season.

November 26, 2025
Recipes

Mark Gowen’s Casarecce in Cavolo Nero Sauce with Chorizo

Home cook Mark Gowan shares his winter-inspired pasta, a cozy mix of cavolo nero, chorizo and fresh pasta that proves how easy it is to adapt ingredients into a rich and flavorful meal.

November 25, 2025
News

Salvo’s Sandwiches Arrive at Café Susanne in Williamsburg

Ridgewood cult favorite Salvos brings its stacked Italian sandwiches to Cafe Susanne on the Williamsburg waterfront, pairing panini with spritzes and river views.

November 24, 2025
Features

Author Mark Gowen on His New Cookbook “Pasta & Magic”

Welsh-Italian photographer and home cook Mark Gowen shares the culinary journey behind the first cookbook in the Pasta & Magic series.

Mark Gowen
November 24, 2025
Features

Basta Cheap Pasta: Prepare to Pay More by Choice Not Tariff

Our Editor-in-Chief weighs in on the pasta tariff controversy while introducing a new series dedicated to artisinal pastas from Italy.

November 21, 2025
See all posts