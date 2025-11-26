Give Thanksgiving an Italian Twist with Appetito’s Top Recipes

Appetito Magazine wanted to make this year’s Thanksgiving just a bit more Italian! We’re revisiting some of Appetito’s favorite seasonal dishes, from crowd-pleasing sides to festive desserts, and a few standout lasagnas for anyone who wants to go full Italian. These dishes bring big flavor and just enough Italian flair to impress even the toughest relatives. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute addition or a new family favorite, these editor-approved picks are the ones we return to year after year.

Starters and Sides

The right starters and sides can set the tone for the whole meal. These dishes are easy to prepare, full of flavor, and designed to complement everything else on the table. They’re reliable favorites that make Thanksgiving cooking feel a little simpler and a lot more delicious.

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage.

Focaccia Stuffing with Herbs and Sausage

Autumn bruschetta combines creamy ricotta and roasted squash with fragrant rosemary salt. Photo courtesy of the author.

Autumn Bruschetta

Butternut Squash Pasta with Smoked Lioni Stracciatella, Crispy Sage & Prosciutto.

A Perfect Thanksgiving Starter with Smoked Stracciatella from Lioni

Creamy polenta with mascarpone, gorgonzola, and walnuts.

Quick, Creamy Polenta

This easy Sicilian Tapenade is a flavorful addition to any Italian antipasto board.

Sicilian Tapenade

Focaccia stuffing with sausage and fennel.

Focaccia Stuffing with Sausage and Fennel

Brussels sprouts in balsamic vinegar.

Brussel Sprouts in Balsamic Glaze

A soft and savory artichoke dish by Joanna Moeller.

Fall Apart Artichokes

Lasagna: A Cozy Classic

Lasagna makes a surprising and satisfying addition to the Thanksgiving spread. It’s comforting and feeds a crowd with ease. Whether served as a main dish or an extra alongside the turkey, these lasagnas guarantee an empty plate and a full belly.

The Cacio e Pepe Lasagna from Via Carota. Photo: Courtesy of Via Carota

Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic

Chef Matthew Cutolo’s Famous Lasagna.

Neapolitan lasagna from Chef Matthew Cutolo

Lasagna Bolognese by Chef Pietro Mosconi.

How to Make Lasagna Bolognese like the Chef of Greenwich Village

Sweet Finishes Worth Saving Room For

No Thanksgiving is complete without something sweet, and our favorite Italian-inspired desserts bring a little extra elegance to the table. These recipes offer a simple way to end the meal on a high note and give your guests a memorable, final taste of the holiday.

Torta Sbrisolona: The Italian Streusel Dessert

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake. Photo by Jennifer Arce.

Max Tucci’s Pumpkin Cheesecake

Ovis Mollis. Photo Courtesy of Ale Gambini.

Ale Gambini’s Ovis Mollis Cookies

Pumpkin Spice – Olive Oil Cake with Mascarpone Cream.

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Cake

Italian apple cake.

Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake

From all of us at Appetito, we hope these recipes bring a touch of Italian charm to your holiday table. Whether you serve one dish or several, we’re grateful to cook alongside you each season. Wishing you and your loved ones a wonderful Thanksgiving, Appetito style.



